Wednesday 18/12/2019

Product Focus Print this page Intelligent vacuum pump series for robust processes



4 December 2019



With the claw pumps of the DZS 100 - 400 VSD+ series, Atlas Copco is launching a new air-cooled, oil-free claw pump for particularly harsh applications.



The robust pump increases productivity in conveying, clamping, drying processes or environmental applications thanks to its low energy consumption and space requirement as well as its handling of pollutants. Using the newly developed VSD+ App, users can now set and access the relevant parameters of the vacuum pump quickly and in real time via iOS or Android devices.



For robust processes



Atlas Copco has equipped the three models of the DZS 100, 200 and 400 VSD+ series with corrosion-resistant materials in order to be well equipped for harsh application environments. For this purpose, they also have a durable internal coating. "This means we have designed the vacuum pump specifically for a long service life and reliable, efficient operation, even under robust process conditions," explains Alexander Frerichs, Product Manager for Atlas Copco’s Dry Vacuum Pumps.



Low service effort



In addition, the design principle requires uncomplicated maintenance: "For example, cleaning or replacing the pump claws does not require complex gearbox stripping and retiming," explains Alexander Frerichs. This allows quick access to the inside of the pump by our service technicians or by the end customer. This simplifies, for example, the removal of product residues. No new synchronisation is necessary during the subsequent assembly. This results in short downtimes and low service costs for the operator.



No oil-induced contamination



A VSD+ inverter drive is integrated in the motors to control the pumps. This allows the optimum performance points of the claw pump to be specifically controlled and power consumption to be reduced. This function ensures that energy is saved, and the CO2 footprint is reduced. Sustainability is also ensured in the immediate process environment: the completely oil-free DZS VSD+ pumps certified to ISO 8573-1 Class 0 and are completely harmless to the quality of the ambient air during operation. This eliminates the risk of oil-induced contamination and damage to sensitive applications and products in the environment. "This also includes the guarantee that neither man nor the environment will be harmed by the use of the pumps", emphasises Product Manager Alexander Frerichs.



Commissioning via App



With the newly developed VSD+ App, users have quick access to numerous parameters. Via the iOS and Android devices, values such as inlet pressure, rotor speed, running hours and service intervals can be monitored and controlled at a glance in real time. The VSD+ App also makes it easy to commission the DZS VSD+ vacuum pump - via the three parameters target pressure, start/stop delay and stop level. When the pump is started, the VSD+ App automatically connects via Bluetooth. Once the desired values have been entered, the innovative DZS 100 - 400 VSD+ series starts operation immediately.



The advantages of the DZS 100 - 400 VSD+ series at a glance:



- Longer life bearings and seals

- Quick and straightforward access

- Easy cleaning

- Reduced maintenance time



Superior performance



- Extensive product range

- Superior ultimate vacuum level

- Lower power consumption

- Minimal machine life cycle costs

- Low noise level.



For more information, please contact:



Atlas Copco Vacuum Technique

Christoph Angenendt

Communications Manager Industrial Vacuum Division

Bonner Straße 498

50968 Cologne

Germany

Tel: +49 (0)172 29 650 75

Email: Christoph.Angenendt@vt.atlascopco.com

