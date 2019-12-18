Wednesday 18/12/2019

4 December 2019



Ideal for use in industrial applications and single-board computers including the Raspberry Pi



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has added a range of enclosed switch-mode power supplies (SMPS) from Recom that feature an integrated mains filter ideal for powering single-board computers such as the Arduino, BBC Micro:bit or Raspberry Pi, including its touchscreen.



Offering a wide selection of DC/DC converters and AC/DC power supplies compliant with international safety standards, Recom is a leading European power supply maker that has many decades of expertise in developing leading-edge converter technologies covering the 0.25W to 960W power range.



Aimed squarely at electronics designers, the new RAC05-K/C14 series of isolated AC/DC converters offers a selection of five devices with 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V and 24V DC output voltages, respectively, enabling use in an extensive selection of industrial applications.



Providing an 85 to 264V AC universal input voltage and energy efficiencies up to 86%, the DC output terminals offer safe extra-low voltage (SELV) capability meaning they can be touched in safety. The units also deliver protection against short circuits and overload and overvoltage.



The series’ patented design means a complete 5W supply can fit into the standard C14 mains filter housing and at lower cost than many power supplies or mains filters alone. In addition, the supply comes with the standard IEC ‘kettle connector’ input mounting hole, which means that installation time is only a few seconds.



The metal case also provides secure fixing and delivers high thermal dissipation capability, which allows a wide operating temperature range, from –40 to +60°C, without derating.



The series is CE marked and EN/IEC/UL certified and is shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.



