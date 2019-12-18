 
Wednesday 18/12/2019

New Compact, Tough Angle Sensors

9 December 2019

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the Vert-X 1600 Series of sensors that measure angular position and are compact housing base diameter of 16 mm.

Vert-X 1600 Series sensors These sensors convert rotational angle into an analog or digital output. Measurement range is 0 to 360° with 14-bit resolution and repeatability of 0.1°. Available analog outputs are 10 to 90% of supply voltage and 5 to 95% of supply voltage. Digital interface options include SPI and PWM.

The sensors are sealed to IP 65, life is ≥ 50 million movements and MTTF is 668 years. Redundant versions of the Vert-X 1600 are available. A 6 mm D-Shaped shaft and two reinforced through-holes enable easy mounting.

These sensors are ideal for industrial, medical, off-highway vehicle and other applications with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125°C will operate with up to 10 N axial or radial shaft load.

For more information, please contact:

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.
155 Northboro Road
Southborough
Massachusetts
MA 01772
USA
Tel:  +1 508 485 2244
Fax:  +1 508 485 2430
Email: info@novotechnik.com
Web:  www.novotechnik.com
