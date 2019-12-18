Wednesday 18/12/2019

9 December 2019



High resistance and safe handling



Businesses in the food industry who want to shorten set-up times and reduce production stoppages can do so by using connectors. As a result, HARTING have developed the Han® F+B series. The series is specially designed to provide strong resistance to detergents, function in a wide temperature range from -40 to +125° C and prevent the build-up of dirt. The housings are certified by Ecolab and have FDA 21 approvals.



Hygiene and safety are particularly important in food processing, so machines and equipment must be easy to clean. Circular shapes and smooth junctions, transitions surfaces, threads and seals were chosen for the Han® F+B to ensure a hygienic, easy-to-clean design and to make it harder for dirt and bacteria to accumulate.



An interface for food production must also be resistant to the water jets used to clean equipment (IP69K) and the Han® F+B meets these requirements. Coupling and uncoupling is fast and easy with the specially designed housing profile, which enables secure handling, even in humid environments.



If machine downtime occurs, users no longer need to open a cable gland on the control cabinet to decouple devices. As a result, costly detaching and re-establishing of hardwired connections is eliminated and machine downtimes are greatly reduced.



For secure identification, the connectors are blue (a black version is also available) and the housings can be used with hybrid contact inserts for data, signal and power. This makes it possible to configure future-proof machine design for processing units, including Ethernet. With the use of an adapter, the user can integrate a selection of Han® 3A inserts, including RJ45 interfaces, signal inserts with up to 21 poles as well as power contacts for currents up to 40 A.



