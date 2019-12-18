Wednesday 18/12/2019

Variohm EuroSensor's new EPT31LE series pressure sensor features extremely fast power-up and response times and a low power consumption that perfectly suits mobile equipment pressure monitoring used in combination with battery and/or solar powered wireless transmitting systems. Aimed at remote pressure monitoring tasks on agricultural machinery, heavy construction equipment and similar demanding applications, the sensor's supply voltage is 3 or 5 VDC and current consumption is just 6 mA with more than twenty pressure range variants from 0.6 to 5000 bar in gauge or vacuum units.



Based on Variohm's well proven EPT3100 series pressure sensors with an innovative low power consumption piezo resistive sensing element and ASIC circuitry, the EPT31LE features impressive accuracy, non-linearity and stability specifications with safety secured through generous overrange and burst pressure ratings. The compact sensor is based on a 22 mm diameter 304 stainless steel housing with a 22 mm AF Hex fixing. Stainless steel wetted parts up to 2000 bar, and titanium wetted parts for all pressure ranges above assure durability for the most common hydraulic oils and liquid mediums. Measuring medium temperature range is -40 to +125 °C and long life is assured with more than 10 million operations.



The flexibility built into the sensor includes all common port configurations including NPT, UNF, SAE and metric thread options. Four output options include 0.3 to 2.7 V, 0.3 to 4.5 V and I2C digital. For electrical connection the sensor includes 600 mm cable with free ends with custom electrical interfacing and other modifications available on request.

The new EPT31LE series is part of a wide range of pressure sensors from Variohm EuroSensor - a manufacturer, distributor and supply chain partner for a wide range of sensor technologies for position, force, pressure, load, and temperature. Variohm provides complete sales and application support for demanding measurement applications across industry, construction, agriculture, motorsports, research and more.



