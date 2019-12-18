 
Wednesday 18/12/2019

Product Focus
How chainflex CFBUS cables triumph in moving applications

9 December 2019

Low-end ‘chain-suitable’ bus cables usually feature simple extruded outer jackets and open shielding, which in moving applications can lead to abrasion damage and interference. They also tend to have a layered conductor design, which can result in lower signal quality.

High-end bus cables, such as chainflex CFBUS, feature pressure extruded outer jackets and optimised shield braiding. They are designed to stand up to dynamic continuous motion over high cycle rates, resulting in reliable and durable EMC safety. Short pitch winding and pressure extruded inner jackets also ensure high signal quality at all times.

igus chainflex cables for are designed to work perfectly over long periods, withstanding many cycles and extreme ambient conditions, as well as torsion, and high speeds and accelerations. Tested in e-chains over many millions of cycles at the igus test laboratory, all igus chainflex cables come with 36-month warranty, with reliable online service life calculator and options for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

See the difference by watching a video of cables and energy chains in action at: www.igus.co.uk/chainflexbuscablesVOTW

