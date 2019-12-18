Wednesday 18/12/2019

Product Focus Print this page RS Components introduces E-stop legends for Schneider Harmony control buttons



9 December 2019



Eye-catching legend plates and LED lens rings help reduce factory downtime



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has added a selection of illuminated emergency stop legends to its Harmony range of factory automation control buttons, manufactured by Schneider Electric. The new legend plates are designed to help operators and maintenance engineers to quickly locate emergency stop buttons and so minimise production downtime.



Harmony legend plates and illuminated lens rings are available in a range of colour combinations. They are compatible with all Harmony XB4 and XB5 emergency stop buttons, which are already available from RS. Designers can custom label the legend plates in five different languages.



Harmony legend plates are highly durable, with a service life of 100,000 hours at rated voltage and 25°C. They exhibit surge withstand up to 1kW, conforming to IEC 61000-4-5, resistance to fast transients up to 2kV, and resistance to electrostatic discharge up to 6kV on contact (metal parts) or 8kV in free air (insulation).



Ingress protection ratings are IP69 - conforming to IEC 60529, IP69K - conforming to ISO 20653, Type 13 - conforming to UL 50E, Type 12 - conforming to UL 50E, Type 4 - conforming to UL 50E, Type 4X - conforming to UL 50E, IP66 - conforming to IEC 60529, and IP67 - conforming to IEC 60529.



Harmony legend plates offer vibration resistance of 5gn (f = 10 to 500Hz) and 25mm peak to peak (f = 2 to 10Hz), conforming to IEC 60068-2-6. Shock resistance is 30gn (18ms duration), 50gn (11ms duration) or 25gn (6ms duration), conforming to IEC 60068-2-27.



The Schneider Electric Harmony emergency stop legends are shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.



For more information, please visit: uk.rs-online.com/web/ . Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy