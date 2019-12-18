Wednesday 18/12/2019

FOG Stop formulation ticks all the boxes in São Paulo



10 December 2019



On the initiative of the Secretariat of Environment of the State of São Paulo, Brazil, a trial of Next Filtration’s FOG Stop formulation has proved that it can make significant improvements to a heavily polluted and foul-smelling stretch of the River Pinheiros.



To demonstrate its capacity to enhance environmental conditions, FOG Stop was applied at a purpose-built experimental channel next to a pumping station.



The formulation (comprising proteins from yeast fermentation, together with surfactants and adjuvants), Next FOG Stop fully satisfied the requirements of Resolution 357 for Class 4 rivers, achieving dissolved oxygen (DO) with an average of 5.0mg/l.



Following the application of FOG Stop, there was a complete absence of odours, reflected in a major reduction in the level of sulphide. Even in the first quarter of the trial, siltation was reduced dramatically. A reduction in the concentration of nitrogen also indicated a lowered potential for eutrophication, as well as decreasing the concentration of organic carbon. Efficiency of around 58% in the conversion of ammoniacal nitrogen was also achieved.



Previously, bioremediation technologies had been tried for the River Pinheiros, but the results from hybrid enzymes and bacteria proved too inconsistent. However, as a non-toxic and environmentally-compatible product, Next FOG Stop strengthens the metabolism of native bacteria, increasing respiration and nutrient uptake – converting much of this energy into carbon dioxide instead of increasing the biomass.



Tested by an accredited laboratory, the parameters included:



Total Solids, Volatile Suspended Solids, Total Suspended Solids, Settled (sediment) Solids, Phosphorus, Total Organic Carbon, Total Nitrogen, Nitrogen ammonia, nitrite, Escherichia coli, Surfactant, and sulfide toxicity (Microtox). At the end of thirty days, assessment of the level of siltation of the canal was performed using analysis of total solids (TS). With the results averaged and the area of the experimental channel known, the results were used to calculate the amount of solids that remained in the system.



With water temperature being one of the most important characteristics in the control of the parameters monitored, the experimental channel was maintained at an average temperature of 23.5° C.



For pH, results in the range from 7.51 to 7.81 were in the optimal range required in CONAMA 357 for Class 4 rivers of pH 6.0 to pH 9. The water collected from the River Pinheiros used to feed into the experimental channels showed dissolved oxygen (DO) near 0 mg/l in almost every test period, rising to 1.00 mg/l only twice.



With the application of FOG Stop, an average of 5.00 mg/l of DO not only resulted in compliance with the legislation but achieved an increase of over 200% above the regulatory requirement.



For more information, please contact:



Next Filtration

Konskilde Building

Hempstead Road

Holt

NR25 6EE

Tel: +44(0)7917 713 285

Email: sales@nextfiltration.co.uk

