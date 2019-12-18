Wednesday 18/12/2019

10 December 2019



Atlas Copco has developed an App that allows vacuum pumps to be controlled and monitored in real time from a smartphone. Pumps can also be commissioned optionally by entering fewer setpoints. The first models for which the free VSD+ App is available, in IOS or Android, are the new DZS 100, 200 and 400 VSD+ claw vacuum pumps and the GVS A VSD+ oil-injected rotary vane pump. For users, the functions will ensure greater user-friendliness and noticeably more efficient operation.

Increased productivity



The coarse vacuum pumps of the DZS series with integrated inverter drive are equipped with a VSD+ drive on the motor. This includes various remote connection options - including the Atlas Copco VSD+ App. With the App, the fixed speed DZS claw pump can be operated as a speed-controlled pump. With just a few clicks, the performance of the pump can be precisely adjusted to the respective process requirements, so that excessive vacuum generation can be avoided. As a result, the app individually adjusts power consumption and ultimately increases productivity.



Important parameters at a glance



The intuitive operating options provide customers with a high degree of user-friendliness: The app automatically connects via an integrated Bluetooth interface as soon as the pump is started. Once the desired parameters have been entered into the smartphone, the pump can be put into operation immediately. It is also possible to visualise performance data and settings in real time. Relevant parameters such as inlet pressure, rotor speed, operating hours and maintenance intervals can be checked at a glance at any time and quickly adjusted if necessary.



Minimum requirements IOS 8.0 and Android 4.03



The application is easy to use without prior knowledge or additional equipment: Interested parties can download the Atlas Copco VSD+ App from the App Store or Play Store. As a minimum requirement the mobile operating systems IOS 8.0 and Android 4.03 are required. For the desired language selection, users click on the respective flag symbol to then select the preferred language as well as the desired units, such as differential current, pressure and temperature measurements. Current actual values are displayed in two separate menus: Input and output data as well as the process variables. In addition to the DZS 100, 200 and 400 VSD+ series and the GVS A VSD+ oil-injected rotary vane pump, Atlas Copco plans to make the app available for other vacuum pump models.



