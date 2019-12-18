Wednesday 18/12/2019

NEW AI@Edge Solution With the AAEON BOXER 8300AI series



10 December 2019



RDS is pleased to announce the availability of the new AAEON BOXER 8300AI series. At the core of this series is the AI Core X module which features the Intel®Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU.



High performance processing with speeds up to 105 fps and 1 TOPS as a dedicated neural network is provided by the Intel®Movidius™ Myriad™ X and, with the improved thermal design features of the BOXER 8300AI series, can operate at higher temperatures without loss of performance. All BOXER-8300AI systems are compatible with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, which allows users to run AI inferences on existing TensorFlow or Caffe frameworks or create their own. It also supports expandable storage, supporting the full suite of Linux and Ubuntu. The BOXER-8300AI can therefore be expanded with support for wireless cards such as WiFi, 4G or Bluetooth. Memory is easy to replace which adds to all the advantages of this new Boxer series over other AI@Edge systems. Two members of the series are the BOXER 8310AI and the BOXER 8320AI.



The BOXER 8310AI is a compact fanless system small enough to fit almost anywhere and is powered by a choice of Intel® Pentium™ N2400 or Intel® Celeron™ N3350 processors with up to 8GB RAM. It has an operating temperature range of -20°C up to 55°C. With one AI CoreX module the BOXER 8310AI offers a processing capability to power AI solutions such as people counting, smart retail solutions or traffic monitoring.



The BOXER 8320AI is a fanless, din-rail mount design and form factor which allows it to easily integrate into any control cabinet or industrial space. It has an operating temperature range of -20°C up to 60°C. With two AI Core X modules and the power of 6thGen Intel® Core™ i3 processors it offers processing speeds up to 210 fps and is ideal for high performance AI applications such as smart security and facial recognition.



