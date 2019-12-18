|
Pluggable terminal blocks with Push-in connection and diagonal design
11 December 2019
Multi-level terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact increase wiring density under limited space conditions.
The new, multilevel terminal blocks with a diagonal design are just 3.5 mm wide and save space for wiring. Another advantage of the diagonal design is the user-friendly cable entry.
The PTS 1.5 terminal block has a tool-free, fast Push-in connection. The central marking surface on each level provides a space for clear marking. The double bridge shaft enables simple potential distribution. The terminal blocks are available up to a cross section of 1.5 mm². All multi-level terminal blocks have an integrated coding system and the standard combination plug zone.
For more information, please contact:
Phoenix Contact Ltd
Halesfield 13
Telford
Shropshire
TF7 4PG
Tel: 0845 881 2222
Fax: 0845 881 2211
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.uk
Web: www.phoenixcontact.co.uk