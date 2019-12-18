 
Wednesday 18/12/2019

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Product Focus
  PandCT RSS Product Focus feed
Print this page Print this page
Pluggable terminal blocks with Push-in connection and diagonal design

11 December 2019

Multi-level terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact increase wiring density under limited space conditions.

The new, multilevel terminal blocks with a diagonal design are just 3.5 mm wide and save space for wiring. Another advantage of the diagonal design is the user-friendly cable entry.

The PTS 1.5 terminal block has a tool-free, fast Push-in connection. The central marking surface on each level provides a space for clear marking. The double bridge shaft enables simple potential distribution. The terminal blocks are available up to a cross section of 1.5 mm². All multi-level terminal blocks have an integrated coding system and the standard combination plug zone.

For more information, please contact:

Phoenix Contact Ltd
Halesfield 13
Telford
Shropshire
TF7 4PG
Tel:  0845 881 2222
Fax:  0845 881 2211
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.uk
Web:  www.phoenixcontact.co.uk
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=54813

Company gateway pages
for Phoenix Contact Ltd:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy