11 December 2019



Multi-level terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact increase wiring density under limited space conditions.



The new, multilevel terminal blocks with a diagonal design are just 3.5 mm wide and save space for wiring. Another advantage of the diagonal design is the user-friendly cable entry.



The PTS 1.5 terminal block has a tool-free, fast Push-in connection. The central marking surface on each level provides a space for clear marking. The double bridge shaft enables simple potential distribution. The terminal blocks are available up to a cross section of 1.5 mm². All multi-level terminal blocks have an integrated coding system and the standard combination plug zone.



