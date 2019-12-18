Product Focus Print this page Wide Viewing Angles with these High Bright IPS Sunlight Readable Displays



11 December 2019



Recently launched by SGD are a range of high bright, IPS, sunlight readable displays sizes 3.5” to 10.1”. These displays offer wide viewing angles and excellent price performance making them an ideal solution for industrial use.



7” GKTW70VNIDIE0



This is an IPS TFT-LCD module with LVDS and LED drivers. It has a resolution of 800 x 480, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a high brightness of 1000 cd/m2, 16.7M colours. It also has a wide operating temperature of -30oC to 85oC. Options are also available such as resistive touch screens (RTP), projected capacitive touch (PCAP) and customised touch with water resistance, glove touch and glass thickness.



7” GKIF70MNDIA0



This is an IPS TFT-LCD module with a receiver circuit and a backlight unit. It has a resolution of 1024 x 600, a 16:10 aspect ratio and 16.7M colours. Operating temperature is -20oC to 70oC, brightness is 1000cd/m2and it has an LVDS 6/8bit interface.



5” GK1W50MNJF1EO



This is an IPS TFT-LCD module with a resolution of 800 x 480, 16:9 aspect ratio. Brightness is 1000cd/m2 and features an LVDS 24bit interface



Options available for all models include resistive touch screens (RTP), projected capacitive touch (PCAP) and customised touch with water resistance, glove touch and glass thickness.



For more information, please contact:



RDS – Review Display Systems Ltd

The Crown

London Road

Westerham

Kent TN16 1UT

Tel: +44 (0)1959 563345

Email: grahamsmith@review-displays.co.uk

Web: www.review-displays.co.uk