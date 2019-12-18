Wednesday 18/12/2019

Case Studies Print this page Elesa open the door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions



11 December 2019



Newgate are a British manufacturer who have been at the forefront of gate and barrier installations in the UK since 1984 with a full range of standard as well as tailored gates, barriers, turnstiles, bollards and road blockers.



It is a business that lives on its ability to provide rugged, reliable solutions quickly with a comfortable user interface where pedestrians especially can operate gates etc. in a relaxed way. With high end customers from ASDA and Aston Martin to Tesco and Vodaphone, reputation is everything.



When the engineering team at Newgate were looking for a suitable supplier for handles to go on their pedestrian gates and heavy-duty barriers, then they were looking for a supplier who matched their ethos.



Explained Adrian Rickersey at Newgate “we need reliable suppliers with reliable products and are delighted that we have had a successful relationship with the Elesa team for over nine years. At an early stage we identified their tubular handles as robust and easy to use for pedestrian gates, while their bridge handles suit the HD barrier and gate drive units perfectly.”



Adrian explains “we believe that Elesa has the widest range of these products and have found that they are an excellent manufacturer with the ability to provide the right product at the right time and the right price.”



With a complete wrap-around customer support package, Newgate are concerned to establish supplier relationships that they can rely on – recent installations include airports, MoD bases, hospitals, chemical plants, petroleum plants, power generation sites, car and lorry parks, theme parks, hotels, caravan parks, shopping centres, retail parks, manufacturing facilities and office developments – situations where speed of response and successful outcomes are key.



Elesa are a global manufacturer of stylish, high-quality standard components for all areas of industrial application. Over 40,000 product codes are available from stock at highly competitive price points.



For more information, please contact:



Elesa (UK) Ltd

26 Moorlands Estate

Metheringham

Lincolnshire

LN4 3HX

Web: www.elesa.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy