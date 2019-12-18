Wednesday 18/12/2019

Daily News Print this page BPE’s successful stint at ISPE Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference



13 December 2019



BPE was in the thick of the action at the 2019 ISPE Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference in Manchester.



As one of the biggest events in the European pharmaceutical calendar, ISPE was a great fit for BPE as leaders in process engineering design for the pharmaceutical industry.



The event was held on 20 and 21 November in Manchester, with some of the biggest names in the industry coming together to discuss the latest innovations. This year’s event focused on digitalisation and among the topics covered were:



How digitalisation opens new horizons to achieve greater connectivity, transparency, agility and more productivity

How workplaces change and ways “Functional Silos” are tackled

How pharma is driven by current industry practice and by globally connected systems

How, in a Pharma 4.0 world, it’s feasible to connect, while respecting and applying different cultures and management styles

BPE used its time at the exhibition to share best practice and latest industry insight. BPE shared copies of its popular white paper series from their stand and met with fellow delegates to discuss topics such as continuous processing and digitalisation.



Managing director Noel Quigley said: “We are a proud member of ISPE and this event was one of its biggest and best yet. It was great to share our deep insight of the life sciences sector with fellow exhibitors and delegates.”



