norelem: The Standard Way to Automation

Approaching automation can be a daunting task for many engineering and manufacturing operators. Costs, complexity, and concerns over workforce morale are all big factors that must be addressed, explains Martin Ahner, norelem’s leading Project Engineer.



Robot density in manufacturing is on the rise across the globe with 631 robots for every 10,000 humans in South Korea, 488 in Singapore, 309 in Germany and 303 in Japan . Automating production lines reduce human error, increases efficiency and offers so many more benefits besides.



However, for small-to-medium plants, deploying automation machinery comes with its own set of unique challenges. Here are some of the issues these smaller manufacturers are facing when it comes to deploying robotics and automation, and how they can overcome them with standard components.



The fear of being replaced



Automation was once synonymous with taking over people’s jobs, but a recent survey has shown that 72% of the globe’s workforce is curious as to how automation can help them do their job better . The global workforce is open to change, and there’s an understanding that automation will be something they work with, rather than something that takes their job away.



Research has shown that three-quarters of US employees are not worried about the increased amount of automation in the workplace , and 53% of UK employees are optimistic about their future working life, thanks to the introduction of technology in their role .



However, not every company will have employees who are familiar with robotics, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Naturally, this lack of understanding and education creates a sense of fear for employees when steps are suddenly eliminated and replaced by machines.



Educate your employees



Clear communication as to how employees will benefit from such a change going forward is crucial. Automation and robotics means that monotonous work can be omitted, giving people time to devote to other tasks that can help them further their career. It also reduces the risk of injuries due to repetitive strain or lack of concentration, while eradicating any human errors.



A great way to educate employees is by hiring consulting firms specialising in automation, or by implementing cost-effective, self-explanatory systems.



Another way to help employees adapt and get onboard is by training workers to undertake more high-skilled, complex roles that machines can’t do - an approach that e-commerce giant, Amazon are trialing over the next six years. They’re spending $700 million in order to retrain 100,000 employees by 2025.



While this cost isn’t something every business can commit to, encouraging and supporting your employees to go for job roles that advance their skills will help workers find their place in this fast-changing technological world.



The cost of deploying automation



Assessing the cost of automation is no easy feat - while the cost of implementing a robotic machinery may exceed the annual salary of an employee, it doesn’t necessarily equate to negative investment, but it isn’t cheap.



The cost of deploying automation and robotics is far more than the initial price tag it comes with. From the initial outlay to the maintenance, installation, back-up power units and peripheral technology, there’s no set figure to budget from, therefore making it really difficult to work out return-on-investment (ROI). Boston Consulting Group suggested that customers should multiply a machine’s price tag by three, in order to reach a solid overall cost. For example, if a robot costs $50,000, you should budget $150,000. However, this doesn’t include any conveyors or auxiliary machinery - this can cost up to five times more than the machine’s initial price.



Standardised components, lowered costs



Standard and configurable components are a cost-effective method of factory automation. Standard components are extremely flexible, catering to a wide range of requirements, while reducing complexity. The automation of a component feed or component handling can reduce set-up times and, with that, costs.



The implementation of standard components in the automation sector is an excellent choice for small-to-medium sized production lines, as it saves time and reduces cost. The use of standard materials and fixtures removes the need to create bespoke nuts and bolts, drastically improving the time it takes to make and implement. Alongside this, there’s no need to pay for someone to come in and build the machine in question - all you receive from standard component manufacturers and suppliers such as norelem are the CAD drawings, materials and assembly instructions.



The challenge of maintenance, downtime and servicing



Automation comes with a wide range of benefits, but the initial outlay and hidden costs such as maintenance, downtime and servicing may threaten a business’s long-term sustainability. If a smaller plant is introducing a bespoke machine, they’ll need to hire an expert who knows how to read the data, maintain and service the machine - incurring another cost. Alongside this, they will have to have a back-up plan, should the machine experience downtime.



The future is automation



Smaller companies can drive forward with the expansion of automation at an ever-greater speed, when they move away from expensive, bespoke machinery and consider machinery built from standardised components. Every company must be able to automate sub-areas in the component feed in a simple and efficient manner. From enhancing worker safety to improving productivity and efficiency.



