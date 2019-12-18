Wednesday 18/12/2019

Daily News Print this page Wind River to Showcase Intelligence at the Edge and Autonomous Solutions for the 5G Era at CES 2020



16 December 2019



• The Wind River exhibit highlights edge compute use cases across multiple mission-critical industries, with a special focus on automotive technologies.

• Demonstrations will showcase work with innovators such as Honda, Hyundai Autron, Intel, Intron, NXP, Renesas, Xilinx, Airbiquity, and Baidu.

• Wind River will be exhibiting at booth #9029 in North Hall.



Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, will exhibit a technology showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas on January 7¬–10. Demonstrations will highlight technologies that advance intelligent and autonomous systems as well as security, safety and reliability across markets including automotive, avionics, industrial, medical, and telecommunications.



“5G connectivity will have a transformative impact across industries. The stakes are especially high in areas such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned aircraft and drones, and medical systems, and these use cases drive highly intensive requirements,” said Michel Genard, vice president of Product at Wind River. “We can deliver proven solutions that can address the complex demands around the need for increased security, safety, and compute power, while helping companies keep to their business objectives.”



Demonstrations include the following:



• Service-Oriented Architecture (SoA) for Connected, Autonomous, Electrified Vehicles: This demonstration showcases virtualization with hypervisor enabling multiple HMI displays, each with its own OS instance, to demonstrate GPU sharing. The VxWorks® real-time OS (RTOS) and Automotive Grade Linux will run on Renesas R-Car hardware. On an Intel® board, a hypervisor will enable Baidu Apollo software to run on Wind River Linux, alongside VxWorks. The two ECUs can communicate over SOME/IP protocol based on Wind River’s’ Adaptive AUTOSAR software, which has received concept approval of ISO 26262 ASIL-D–level functional safety from certification authority TÜV SÜD.



• The Rolling Lab: Housed within a Honda Odyssey vehicle, this live demonstration features production-ready over-the-air updates (OTA) and electronic control unit (ECU) consolidation technologies with an integrated digital instrument cluster running on the VxWorks RTOS together with the Android In-Vehicle Infotainment system.



• Connectivity Control Unit with Hyundai Autron: The demonstration highlights a connectivity solution framework for integrating advanced compute features found in autonomous driving running on NXP hardware. The platform runs Wind River Linux with an AUTOSAR Adaptive software platform that was jointly developed by Wind River and Hyundai Autron.



• Safety Certifiable Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Intron Technology: This demonstration highlights an ADAS domain controller developed jointly by Wind River and Intron, featuring VxWorks, Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform, and SOME/IP-based interoperability between AUTOSAR Classic Platform and the performance computation unit, all running on Xilinx hardware.



• Vehicle-to-Cloud OTA with Airbiquity: This demonstration showcases an open, flexible, end-to-end software lifecycle management solution for autonomous vehicles that combines Wind River Edge Sync and Airbiquity OTAmatic™ technologies, enabling secure and intelligent OTA software updates and data management.



• Interactive Virtual 5G Experience: This virtual tour highlights demanding use cases across mission-critical industries that require the highest levels of cybersecurity and safety, such as Kubernetes-based Wind River Cloud Platform for managing 5G edge cloud telecom infrastructure, intelligent industrial and robotic systems, urban air mobility, and next-generation telemedicine.



Additionally, Wind River will be participating in the following sessions:



• The panel discussion “Electrification and Autonomous” during the Connect2Car conference track on January 7 at 11:30 a.m. at N258 in North Hall.

• Speaking session “The Next Phase for Autonomous Cars – Conquering Real World Business Challenges” on January 9 at 9 a.m. at RTI booth #713 in the Westgate Convention Center.



Wind River will be exhibiting at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on January 7¬–10 at booth #9029 in North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Wind River will also showcase its OTA technologies at the GENIVI Networking Reception and Showcase at the Bellagio on January 7. Invitations for the GENIVI event are available upon request.



