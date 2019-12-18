Wednesday 18/12/2019

Product Focus Print this page Innovative hollow shaft rotary actuators available from Mclennan



16 December 2019



Recently announced by JVL A/S, the leading integrated servo and stepper motor manufacturer, its new HLMT series hollow shaft rotary actuators take a novel approach to decentralised precision positioning tasks on rotary tables and automated machines where a through aperture is required for routing services or maintaining a clear line of site. Available in the UK from Mclennan, JVL's distribution partner, the design features an offset motor mounting in five model variants with clear through-hole diameters from 20 to 30 mm and rated torque output of 5 to 142 Nm¤ The actuators are used with JVL's MAC motor® and ServoStep® integrated servo and stepper motors or with other manufacturers motors in NEMA 17, 23 and 34 frame sizes.



The HLMT includes a comprehensive choice of options making installation straightforward and cost-effective. These include built-in absolute encoders for positioning accuracy to +/- 10 arc-sec and lost motion to 2 arc-min. Built-in home (datum) sensors are also available and standard or crossed-roller bearings options suit standard or heavy duty axial and radial rigidity requirements (axial load to 800 N on the largest model). Gear ratios available are 5, 10 or 18:1 with higher ratios on request.



With its inherent high torque, axial load capability, low run-out and platform parallelism the HLMT series is particularly suited to rotary table applications but will also suit machine set-ups where slip rings, electrical wiring, rotary fluidpower joints or laser line-of-sight needs to be routed for moving to stationary platforms. The durable geared actuator meets the IP65 protection class, as does many of the JVL integrated motors.



The product depth and flexibility of JVL's range of integrated servo and stepper motor allows almost any choice of machine control interfacing with the added benefit of decentralised control for reduced installation and wiring. With no need for control cabinets, decentralised control can yield tangible cost and time savings. Control options cover individual or multi-axis stand-alone motion control with step and direction or analogue +/- 10 VDC inputs. JVL's own 'point & click' graphical programming is also available across all its integrated motors. For MAC® series integrated servomotors, the control options extend to a wide choice of Industrial Ethernet or other common protocols including CANopen, DeviceNet, Profibus, Profinet, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT. POWERLINK and more. Wireless Bluetooth, WLAN and Zigbee systems are also available. The HLMT series may be purchased for use with third-party stepper and servomotors of choice, allowing the option to build through-hole rotary actuators with the customer's preferred motor/motion controls supplier.



Mclennan has represented JVL in the UK for more than five years and offers a complete service from product selection to after sales support across the Danish motion controls manufacturer's complete range of products and systems. Mclennan also has distribution partnerships with other selected motion control component and systems manufacturers, and with its own comprehensive design and build service provides stepper and servo motor based automation solutions from single components to complete mechatronic assemblies.



For more information, please contact:



McLennan Servo Supplies Ltd

Unit 1, The Royston Center

Lynchford Road

Ash Vale

Surrey

GU12 5PQ

Tel: 08707 700700

Fax: 08707 700699

Email: sales@mclennan.co.uk

Web: www.mclennan.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy