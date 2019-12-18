Wednesday 18/12/2019

17 December 2019



Over the past 45 years, NSK, one of the world's largest manufacturers of linear motion and bearing technologies, has successfully served the Benelux market. Supplying an extensive range of linear motion technologies - including linear guides, ball screws, monocarrier and support units - NSK has established an impressive client list in the medical, semiconductor and machining industries, among others. To enhance even further the level of support available to customers, NSK has decided to transfer the distributorship for its linear product portfolio to MCA linear motion robotics, which becomes an NSK authorised distributor. As a premium brand, not every distributor can sell NSK's high-quality products. Therefore, the company only works with authorised distributors able to demonstrate the knowledge and experience needed to meet the expected standards. Authorised distributors must also act in accordance with NSK's ethical and compliance policies.



Like all NSK authorised distributors, MCA linear motion robotics was hand-picked following an assessment of its expertise, engineering support capabilities and local presence. Only 100% reliable partners are selected to ensure delivery of the market-leading quality associated with NSK products and services.



The idea of collaboration was first mooted in conversations between the Seiki Management Unit (MU) at NSK Europe and the MCA management team.



Particularly decisive was MCA's national network of five branches, the company's large engineering department, its own in-house machining centre, and an exceptional stock of spindles, guides, shafts and linear modules, as well as servomotors and drives. NSK was satisfied that everything was in place to meet the demands of customers. In addition, the international network of MCA's parent company Rubix offers great potential for NSK products. Rubix is already an authorised distributor for NSK's bearing programme and has the largest distribution stock of bearings and related products.



Moving forward, MCA will enjoy ongoing technical training from NSK applications engineers who specialise in linear motion technologies, which means products can be distributed safe in the knowledge that the skills are in place to support customers in specifying the right linear components.



NSK insists on well-trained, competent staff with industry experience to ensure that requirements are fully understood in every application. Only this way can long-term, successful business relationships be formed that deliver added value for customers.



