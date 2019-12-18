Wednesday 18/12/2019

Daily News Print this page Major investment in machinery at IWM



17 December 2019



Industrial Washing Machines Limited (IWM) has announced a major investment in state-of-the-art machinery for its Birmingham-based production facilities.



In a move that demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing the best possible products and service for its customers, IWM has taken delivery of a fully programmable press brake to upgrade its sheet metal fabrication capabilities, and a high-precision lathe that will allow fast turnaround of orders for machined parts. The investment in the new equipment totals more than £60,000.



The press brake will be used to fabricate the sheet metal components that form the bodies and tanks of industrial washing machines and sanitising equipment. Not only will the new press provide greater capacity and throughput to support the growing demand for IWM products, its programmable operation will also give the company’s engineers greater freedom in designing the machines and in ensuring that the designs are free of potential dirt traps.



The new lathe is an important upgrade to IWM’s facilities for producing turned parts such as pipe connectors and manifolds. It will reduce the company’s dependence on external suppliers, as well as giving it greater flexibility to produce customised components for special applications with a fast turnaround.



“We are committed to innovation and to building in quality at every stage of our production processes”, said Carl Hollier, Managing Director of IWM. “The £60,000 investment in new equipment will allow us to bring our latest ideas to market quicker and to deliver more ambitious solutions to our customers. We plan to continue our investment in quality manufacturing facilities, and we have high expectations that this will enable us to create more jobs locally in the future.”



IWM produces design-led products which are manufactured in-house. This allows the company to offer outstanding flexibility combined with exceptionally keen pricing. What’s more, the team at IWM makes sure its machines fit into standard shipping containers and also make best use of the often restricted space available in manufacturing plants. The company’s equipment is designed from ground up to be energy-efficient, minimising the use of electricity, water and detergent, which has led to extremely positive feedback in the export markets and within our equally important U.K. home market.



For more information, please contact:



Industrial Washing Machines Ltd

Facet Road

Kings Norton

Birmingham

West Midlands

B38 9PT

Tel: +44 (0) 121 459 9511

Fax: +44 (0) 121 451 3241

Email: carl@indwash.co.uk

