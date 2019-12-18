Wednesday 18/12/2019

18 December 2019



Partnership helps customers achieve fault tolerance, high availability, and productivity needs within harsh industrial environments



Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing solutions, has announced its Stratus® ztC™ Edge platform has been selected as a leading Edge Computing infrastructure solution by AVEVA partner and Wonderware Distributor, SolutionsPT.



SolutionsPT, the sole distributor for Wonderware in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has provided industrial IT solutions for over 30 years. Historically, Stratus and SolutionsPT have worked closely to offer an advanced ecosystem of hardware and software platforms for industrial customers working to achieve digital transformation.



With the addition of the ztC Edge – a rugged, secure, highly-automated industrial computing platform that protects and delivers business critical applications quickly, reliably, and efficiently – Stratus and SolutionsPT can continue providing Edge Computing value to customers in remote environments with limited IT resources.



“Based on our existing and strong relationship with Stratus, we were naturally excited to expand our SolutionsPT portfolio to include the ztC Edge as part of our customer’s industrial projects,” said Sue Roche, general manager at SolutionsPT. “We’re able to deliver the fault tolerance our customers need along with the flexibility of having a truly robust hardware and software solution for rugged operational environments.”



“We’re proud that the ztC Edge will support SolutionsPT customers in their Edge Computing projects,” said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. “Through our growing partnership, we will help SolutionsPT add value for its customers and maximize revenue, quality and productivity at the Edge of their core business processes.”



