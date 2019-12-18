Wednesday 18/12/2019

18 December 2019



Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) connector recognised for innovation



HARTING’s T1 Industrial has won the award for 'Passive and Electromechanical Product of the Year' at the Elektra Awards, held on the 4th December 2019 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.



The Elektra Awards recognise companies and individuals for their excellent performance, innovation and contribution to the global electronics industry and winning an award is seen as one of the most prestigious accolades a company or individual can receive.



With the T1, HARTING has established a new technology standard which transmits data via Ethernet at speeds of up to 1 GBit/s with just one pair of wires, making it the perfect solution for Industry 4.0 and the IIoT.

Industry recognition for establishing this new standard highlights the immense potential of the new technology, which can supply both data and power in an IEC 63171-6 industry-standardised interface for Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).



SPE will be one of the key technologies that significantly shape the success of the IIoT. The factory of the future will require high data streams and the industrial sector needs connectivity which adapts itself to increasingly growing demands. The T1 Industrial brings Ethernet from the cloud to every sensor, thus enabling the IIoT.



Commenting on the award, Simon Asbury, Director of Sales and Marketing at HARTING UK, said:



“We’re absolutely delighted that the Elektra Awards have recognised the innovative and visionary nature of the T1 Industrial and Single Pair Ethernet. We’re confident that this new technology standard will help to efficiently deliver the many benefits of Industry 4.0 to our customers and we’re looking forward to working closely with them as we develop further applications and solutions.”



