18 December 2019



New modules support CAN bus integration and high-density temperature sensing



Hot on the heels of the recent release of three specialty input/output modules for the groov EPIC® platform, Opto 22 announces two more modules to close out the year. For system integrators and engineers, the new I/O modules provide more options for bringing field bus networks into groov EPIC, as well as meeting requirements for temperature control applications with high I/O count.



GRV-CCANI-2 (serial communication, 2 channels, CAN 2.0B, channel-to-channel isolation) is the first module in the groov EPIC platform to provide hardware support for an industrial field bus. This new module enables existing CAN networks to be brought into IIoT applications using groov EPIC’s fluid IT/OT connectivity tools, like Ignition Edge®, Node-RED, and MQTT. groov EPIC also supports integrating CAN data into control applications using IEC 61131-3 languages, and enables mobile visualization of CAN data using groov View™. Up to 8 CAN buses per processor at network speeds up to 1 Mbps are supported.



GRV-ITM-12 (analog input, 12 channels, thermocouple or millivolt) provides a high-density, low-cost temperature sensing option with two isolated zones and 6 channels per zone. Each channel is software configurable to one of seven millivolt ranges or eight thermocouple types (Type B, E, J, K, N, R, S, T). GRV-ITM-12 is accurate to 0.1% of the configured range over 20-bit resolution for V/mV sensing, with accuracy ranging from 2.0-5.0 °C for thermocouple sensing.



Requirements



GRV-CCANI-2 v1.5.0 Opto 22 Library Package for CODESYS v1.0.2.0



Availability



GRV-CCANI-2 ($395) and GRV-ITM-12 ($675) are available now. All modules can be purchased through Opto 22’s global network of distributors and system integrators, or directly via www.opto22.com and +1-800-321-OPTO.

Opto 22 designs groov I/O modules with the end user in mind, including many features to make them easy to specify, install, configure, and support for even the most challenging applications. These new modules continue that tradition with the following features:



• Two-position, hinged LED module cover that indicates module status and covers field terminations

• Touch-sensitive pad triggering module information display on the groov EPIC processor

• Removable top-mounted connector with single, captive retention screw

• Spring-clamp field wiring terminals

• Hot-swappable for installation and removal without turning off or stopping the system

• UL Hazardous Locations approved and ATEX compliant

• Wide operating temperature range of –20 to +70 °C

• Individually factory tested twice and calibrated before shipment

• Guaranteed for life (GRV-CCANI-2 for 30 months)



With this latest module release, customers can choose from almost 40 types of groov I/O modules to support their application requirements. Combined with its variety of embedded software tools for control, visualization, and connectivity, this extensive I/O family makes groov EPIC one of the most versatile tools for industrial automation and IIoT (industrial internet of things) systems.



Opto 22

43044 Business Park Drive

Temecula

California 92590-3614

Tel: +1 951 6953000

Email: jcolmer@opto22.com

