Resolve Optics has accumulated the expertise to enable it to design and manufacture specialist optical systems that will effectively operate up to 950°C without the need for additional cooling equipment.



This has made it possible to undertake applications including optical inspection inside an engine or operating furnace as well as non-invasive monitoring of high temperature processes including incineration, recycling, smelting and chemical manufacturing.



For such high temperature applications, optical systems need to be designed to ensure performance is maintained at the application operating temperature. When materials heat up there is expansion. The rate of expansion differs depending on material types. To avoid an optical system going out of focus as it reaches operating temperatures you must take careful consideration of the rate of expansion of components and air spaces. Temperature also affects the refractive index of materials so this needs to be taken into account as well. To maintain performance over a given temperature range, Resolve Optics designs its high temperature optical systems to be athermal.



Drawing upon approaching 30 years experience – Resolve Optics Ltd. has built a strong reputation for design and manufacture of single to production quantities of optical systems for high temperature applications on time to strict quality and target price guidelines.



