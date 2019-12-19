Thursday 19/12/2019

Daily News Print this page Real-time quality based process control attracts interest at CPhI India



19 December 2019



Optimal Industrial Technologies reported a highly successful debut at CPhI & P-MEC India 2019. Taking a prominent position on Ambetronic’s booth was the company’s Process Analytical Technology (PAT) knowledge management platform, synTQ, used to boost productivity and cost-efficiency whilst ensuring improved quality, full traceability and data integrity.



The 13th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India, one of South Asia’s biggest events for the pharmaceutical industry, was a particularly busy show. Over 43,000 attendees and 1,500 exhibitors gathered to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector.



Optimal debuted at the show, where it announced its new partnership with one of India’s leading manufacturers of univariate instruments for process control, Ambetronics. The collaboration will support pharmaceutical manufacturers in offering enhanced access to comprehensive PAT hardware and software solutions. As a result, businesses will be able to increase process output, improve drug quality and consistency as well as ensuring data integrity and traceability.



The new partnership was well received by visitors at CPhI & P-MEC India 2019, as demonstrated by the large volume of visitors to Optimal and Ambetronics' booth. High levels of interest were shown for PAT and how it can pave the way to next-level productivity. Attendees were impressed both by Ambetronics’ range of sensors to monitor quality and process parameters in real-time, and by Optimal’s synTQ platform for process orchestration and quality centric automated control.



Martin Gadsby, Director at Optimal Industrial Technologies, comments: “This is the first time we have exhibited at CPhI & P-MEC India and it was an enormous success. The event gave us the perfect chance to meet with our new partner, Ambetronics, and potential users as well as showcasing our leading software, synTQ, which is currently used by over half of the world’s top ten pharmaceutical companies”.



“We are extremely pleased with the number of interested companies visiting the stand. Many premier South East Asian businesses were attracted by the opportunity to boost productivity and slash cycle times whilst increasing traceability, product quality, data integrity and consistency. Even more, we were able to show pharmaceutical manufacturers that implementing PAT can generate a quick and substantial return on investment. We look forward to supporting local quality-driven businesses with suitable, highly effective PAT solutions.”



For more information, please contact:



Martin Gadsby

Optimal Industrial Technologies Ltd

5 Monarch Close

Emersons Green

Bristol

BS16 7FH

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1454 333 222

Fax: +44 (0) 1454 322 240

Email: mgadsby@optimal-ltd.co.uk

Web: www.optimal-ltd.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy