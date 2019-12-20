Friday 20/12/2019

Daily News Print this page Buhler's Andreas Bischof becomes a new member of the Federal Vocational Training Commission



20 December 2019



Andreas Bischof, Head of apprenticeship at Bühler Group, was elected by the Swiss Federal Council to the extra-parliamentary Federal Vocational Training Commission (EBBK) at the end of November 2019. He is thus the representative for vocational training matters of the Swiss association of mechanical and electrical engineering industries (MEM industries) at the federal level – a premiere for the industry.



Andreas Bischof (pictured) in his function as Head of apprenticeship at Bühler Group leads 600 apprentices at 25 locations in four continents. The Federal Council has elected him to the 15-member extra-parliamentary Federal Vocational Training Commission for the term of office 2020-2023. As the delegate of the Swiss Association of mechanical and electrical engineering industries (MEM industries), he is now the representative of a high-technology industry that trains almost 20,000 apprentices in Switzerland. At the same time, he is the first representative to become a member of the Commission for the MEM industries.



New skills needed for the future



“I look forward to addressing the industry’s requirements at the federal level,” says Andreas Bischof. He adds that vocational training is currently experiencing rapid changes. “In addition to expert knowledge and hands-on abilities, increasing importance is being placed on digital skills, project management, professional mobility, lifelong learning, and pronounced social competencies – and this not only for the companies, but especially for the apprentices’ later careers,” continues Bischof. He says that in order to take such insights into account in the vocational training activities of an organization, they must be given the significance they deserve. He adds that Christof Oswald, as Head of Human Resources, gives special attention to the latest developments in training early on. “In agreement with the Executive Board, he gives us the leeway we need to develop ideas and then to put them into practice once we have carefully thought out all the implications right to the end,” says Bischof.



Christof Oswald is convinced that Bühler’s expertise benefits all vocational training in Switzerland. “It is important that we ensure the attractiveness of vocational training throughout Switzerland, in particular in our education-intensive industry. We closely track our apprentices’ and employees’ requirements and needs and then address them.” He adds that Andreas Bischof can bring Bühler Group’s vast experience in vocational training to EBBK, and also show how companies can retain their employees. A total of 29 percent of all Swiss Bühler employees have completed their vocational training at Bühler. The company has been training apprentices since 1915. At present, the 8,000th apprentice has started his first apprenticeship year as a polymechanic.



Vocational training from Arbon to abroad



Following his apprenticeship as a machinery draftsman, Andreas Bischof became a vocational training teacher at a school in Arbon, Switzerland. At the same time, he acted for almost 20 years as a part-time instructor in the development departments of various companies. In 2009, Bischof took charge of vocational training at Bühler Group. Since then, the team around Christof Oswald and Andreas Bischof has further developed innovative approaches into the apprenticeship training, for instance integrating periods that young people can spend abroad. Qualified apprentices interested in training stints abroad may spend several months of their training outside Switzerland, for example in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, or the United States. Since the introduction of this program, some 200 apprentices have spent several months of their vocational training at a Bühler location outside Switzerland. This offers young people a chance to directly experience different cultures and languages. It enhances their professional and social skills, broadens their minds, and makes them fit for their jobs in the international environment that Bühler offers.



Class Unlimited – implemented throughout the company



The learners abroad follow the vocational school instructions in Switzerland without interruption. While abroad, they have access to the lessons being taught in Switzerland live with a camera in a learning environment with state-of-the-art technology. This distance-learning concept is called Class Unlimited. Bühler has developed it together with the Wil-Uzwil Vocational and Continuing Education Center (BZWU). This form of teaching was a novelty in vocational training and was awarded the Leonardo European Corporate Learning Award in 2014. In its new CUBIC innovation campus, the Bühler Group has further developed this concept, offering it to employees as well. Class Unlimited 3.0 primarily trains Bühler teams. For example, automation experts can train live on systems across continents, while Bühler saves CO2 emissions, travel expenses, and travel time.



What the Federal Vocational Training Commission does



The EBBK advises the State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation (SBFI) on matters related to the development and coordination of vocational training and its alignment with general education and development policies. It assesses projects for the development of vocational training as well as applications for funding of special services provided in the public interest. The purpose of this is to ensure broad support for development and promotional policies. The Commission, which is elected by the Swiss Federal Council, includes representatives from the Swiss confederation, the cantons, associations, and businesses.



