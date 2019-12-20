Friday 20/12/2019

20 December 2019



HRS Heat Exchangers, Stand T278, Foodex 2020 (30 Mar-1 Apr, NEC Birmingham)



At Foodex 2020 stand T278, HRS Heat Exchangers will showcase its range of heat exchangers and turnkey food processing systems aimed at eliminating heat transfer challenges for viscous food products.



Heat is fundamental to the food and drink industry and is widely used in all but the most basic food manufacturing and processing situations, in sectors as varied as dairy, fruit and vegetable processing, meat, prepared foods, brewing, dietary supplements and more. However, when handling viscous or delicate products, where fouling or shearing can occur, it is imperative that the right heat transfer equipment is specified. In these situations, a scraped surface heat exchanger can pay dividends.



HRS offers two patented technologies for scraped surface heat transfer, both of which are particularly suited to viscous products. The reciprocating Unicus Series is ideal for applications where fouling or low heat transfer is a limiting factor. The gentle movement of the scrapers allows the Unicus to be used with delicate products, such as whole fruit or vegetable pieces, without destroying the product integrity.



The R Series is a traditional rotating scraped surface heat exchanger (SSHE) which can reach velocities of up to 300rpm, resulting in very high levels of shear and dramatically increasing the heat transfer rate. Ideal for viscous food products such as condensed milk, tomato purees and nut butters, as well as convenience foods such as ketchup and spreads, it also comes in a heavy-duty version for more demanding applications with extreme viscosities. The R Series is the only multi tube SSHE on the market with up to six tubes in a single shell, meaning it is not only more energy efficient, but also boasts a smaller footprint. An added benefit is that it can be run in reverse to recover valuable products before cleaning or batch changeovers.



Besides heat exchangers, HRS offers a wide range of food processing systems. The Thermblock AS and DTA Series are packaged pasteurisers and sterilisers for food products. The AS is suited to products with high viscosity without particulates, such as tomato paste, pizza sauce, soups and jams; whilst the DTA works with viscous sauces and purees with particulates.



In addition, the HRS Asepticblock Series is a packaged pasteuriser/steriliser and aseptic filler in a compact skid but with the same level of quality and reliability as a full-size plant, suitable for handling viscous products with or without particulates.



HRS Heat Exchangers also offer cleaning-in-place systems, as well as concentration and evaporation systems. Staff will be on hand at Foodex to explain the benefits of the company’s full range to visitors. “Ensuring food hygiene, building consumer trust and transforming productivity are key challenges for the food industry right now,” says Matt Hale, International Sales & Marketing Director. “We look forward to explaining to visitors to stand T278 how our range of scraped surface heat exchangers and food processing systems can help them to meet these aims.”



