Tuesday 24/12/2019

Daily News Print this page adi engineers a successful 2019 across the Midlands



23 December 2019



A major engineering firm is celebrating a year of success in strengthening its roots in the local community and raising thousands of pounds for charity.



The multi-disciplined adi Group has been a keen advocate for championing local communities, engaging in a multitude of activities across the year. It has raised more than £20,000 for vital heart research in the process.



And its regional efforts have extended beyond fundraising initiatives, with the firm creating up to 100 skilled jobs with the opening of its new Rushden site in Northamptonshire back in May.



“It has been a fantastic year to help build our communities and forge new links across our regional operations,” said James Sopwith, group strategic account director of the Birmingham-based firm.



“As a business, we are acutely aware of our responsibilities to not only engineer the future of tomorrow, but also give back to projects and initiatives that help breed prosperity across the Midlands.



“Our partnership with Heart Research UK is indicative of this ethos, as we assist in playing a small role in helping prevent, treat and cure heart disease.”



The charity has been a long-standing beneficiary of adi’s community efforts, with the firm so far raising more than £70,000 over a four-year period.



Earlier this year, some of the biggest businesses in the Midlands, including BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, helped raise over £15,000 for the charity, in an adi sponsored dragon boat battle on the River Avon.



And in May, members of adi automotive’s division secured more than £3,500 for the heart organisation, in a Birmingham-based cycling velothon.



There was also fun on the football pitch, as adi’s divisions battled it out to be crowned charity football champions, scoring nearly £1,500 for Heart Research UK in the process.



Meanwhile, adi’s pioneering pre-apprentice scheme, teaching aspiring youngsters the ropes of the engineering world as young as 14, headed into its fourth successful year.



Held in partnership with programme regular North Bromsgrove High School, adi recruited 12 new pupils onto the course in September, helping to tackle the UK’s skills crisis.



The scheme also received national recognition back in June, as 17-year-old Abbie Beaver was recognised by the prestigious Women’s Engineering Society (WES) as one of the top 50 female engineers in the UK.



“We continue to provide a platform for young people to develop their future careers,” said James.



“What we have always strived to do is not only create a pathway into engineering from an early age, but also make our communities more sustainable.



“Each year we take on some of the brightest minds across the Midlands and expose them to a real working environment, teaching core working practices that will serve them well whatever they decide to do in the future.



“This year we’ve had some incredible successes, most notably Abbie, which serve as a shining example of our long-term commitment to skills development in the region.”



Serving some of the biggest brands across the Midlands and beyond, the adi Group is one of the foremost leaders in the engineering world, delivering more than 3,000 projects of all sizes and ambitions every year.



For more information, please visit: www.adiltd.co.uk/ Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy