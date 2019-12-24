Tuesday 24/12/2019

Daily News Print this page New regional sales manager for Sandvik Materials Technology for the Nordics



23 December 2019



Sandvik Materials Technology has announced the appointment of Erik Bäck as the new sales manager for the Nordic region, following the retirement of Björn Larsson who will leave the company at the end of 2019.



Erik has been with Sandvik for 14 years. He started his career in marketing and product management and studied for his thesis while working in the marketing department. In 2013 he moved into sales, looking after the Norwegian market as well as having responsibility for Sandvik products.



Bjorn’s career with Sandvik began 41 years ago, working in the warehouse at Sandvik in Kista. He was employed outside of Sandvik between 1990 and 1996, when he returned to work in sales again, both internal and external. Over the last 20 years, he has been responsible for the Nordics, finally as regional sales director, based in Stockholm.



Commenting on his retirement, Björn said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all these years I’ve spent at Sandvik. I’ve worked with some great, talented and knowledgeable people in an exciting and dynamic company and industry and it has been a privilege to have been responsible for sales in the Nordic region.



“We work very closely with our customers and enjoy strong relationships which have been built up over many years and have contributed to their success as well as that of Sandvik.



“I am pleased to be handing over the reins to Erik, who I know will do a fantastic job and I wish him all the very best in his new role.”



Erik added: “Björn and I have been working together since 1 September this year to ensure a smooth transition and I would like assure customers that our products and set up are exactly the same and it is very much business as usual. I am looking forward continuing our successful relationships and building upon the excellent work established by Björn and the team.



“On behalf of everyone at Sandvik, I wish Björn the best of luck for the future and a long and happy retirement when he leaves at the end of this year.”



Countries in the Nordic region covered by the Stockholm office include Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway as well as Latvia and Iceland.



For more information, please contact:



Elizabeth Diskin

Sandvik Materials Technology

SE-81181

Sandviken

Sweden

Email: Elizabeth.Diskin@sandvik.com

