ABB accelerates new-era portfolio with innovative digital and automation solutions at iREX 2019



23 December 2019



- ABB unveils range of robots, controllers and end-to-end solutions for specialist industries



- Expansion includes harsh environment version of compact IRB 1100 robot and OmniCore™ C90XT robot controller



- 3D printing capabilities added to RobotStudio® software, enabling users to program ABB robots for additive manufacturing in just 30 minutes.





ABB will showcase its latest digital products, solutions and services at this year’s iREX International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo from 18 – 21 December as it continues to expand its portfolio to enable automation in a wider range of industries and workplace environments.



ABB’s stand features a number of new digital technologies designed to empower new industrial development, including a new 3D Printing feature for its RobotStudio simulation and offline programming software, which enables users to program ABB robots for additive manufacturing in just 30 minutes.



iREX visitors will also experience ABB’s new RobotStudio® Virtual Reality Meeting. For the first time, participants from different locations can meet and share the same RobotStudio virtual room using VR goggles. All participants will be able to see the same simulation and follow real-time changes with engineering and commissioning processes viewable during meetings. This will allow virtual commissioning teams to better visualize, design and run the factory offline before the production line is built, solving problems collaboratively and in real-time, no matter where participants are in the world.



ABB is launching new harsh environment versions of its IRB 1100 robot and OmniCore controller, designed with enhanced protection against water and dust. The entire body of the IRB 1100 will have an IP67 rating, with all electrical components sealed against contaminants, enabling the robot to be used in applications that generate substantial dust, water and debris including 3C polishing, wet grinding, buffing and deburring.



The new OmniCore C90XT extends the comprehensive OmniCore controller family bringing all the benefits of their best-in-class motion control and path accuracy to harsh environments. The C90XT is a rugged yet compact controller with full IP54-rated protection enabling it to be installed in close proximity to dirty, wet and dusty processes. XT stands for ‘Extra Tough’.



ABB is also demonstrating how its market-leading picking and placing technology can increase the productivity of logistics operations. With 15 per cent faster picking times, PickMaster® Twin increases productivity while improving overall line efficiency by 40 per cent. PickMaster also offers a digital twin for the first time to dramatically shorten commissioning times from days to hours and changeover times from hours to minutes.



A Singulator Cell demonstration on the ABB stand at iREX showcases a new, compact and efficient solution for handing the bulk flow of small parcels. The robot-based singulator combines 3D vision, advanced motion control and a user-friendly interface to offer unmatched performance, in the range of 25 picks per minute. This solution can be used to separate small parcels from bulk flow as well as auto induction of parcels to sorter systems, an activity that is largely performed manually today.



“From the latest digital technologies that offer unprecedented levels of visibility and transparency, to robots and controllers tough enough to handle the most challenging environments, ABB continues to enhance and develop its portfolio. While robots are at the heart of our offering, we also offer the benchmark in software, pre-engineered function packages and the industry’s broadest service offering and network. This means we can now offer our customers more innovative solutions to address their automation challenges and help manufacturers realize even greater efficiencies on their production lines,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business.



ABB is also celebrating 50 years of innovation in paint automation at iREX, showcasing its ABB Ability TM -based paint process automation system, which is the first connected, sensor-equipped robotic paint atomizing solution that allows for real-time smart diagnostics and precise paint control to optimize painting quality.



Developed and manufactured in Japan, ABB’s Connected Atomizer reduces internal atomizer waste during color changes by 75 per cent and lowers compressed air consumption by 20 per cent which can collectively save customers millions of dollars.



The atomizer helps boost paint transfer efficiency by up to 10 per cent by monitoring the conditions of key atomizer components such as bell cups, air motors and the shaping air ring, as well as variables like acceleration, pressure, vibration and temperature.



