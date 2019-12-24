 
Tuesday 24/12/2019

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Product Focus
  PandCT RSS Product Focus feed
Print this page Print this page
HONEYWELL EXTENDS EXPERION CONTROL ROOM CAPABILITIES TO FIELD OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME

23 December 2019

Experion® Panel PC allows users to apply Experion human machine interface (HMI) consistently throughout their operations to increase efficiencies and reduce total cost of ownership

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) has announced Experionâ Panel PC (PPC), an industrial-grade touch panel PC that brings Experion control room capabilities to field operations for the first time. The solution’s interoperability and more efficient operational workflows throughout the plant can reduce annual maintenance and integration efforts by up to 3%.

Experion PPC combines the proven Experion human-machine interface (HMI) with touch-screen functionality on an optimized, true-widescreen 1080p display, improving field operator effectiveness by up to 20% in abnormal situations. It is certified for Class 1, Division 2 hazardous locations and can be used throughout a plant while meeting rigorous, real-time process control demands in extreme environmental conditions.

“Experion PPC was conceived to fulfill virtually any customer control or monitoring requirement, making it a truly universal HMI solution for industrial environments,” said Ujjwal Kumar, vice president and general manager of HPS’ Process Measurement and Control’s business. “Extending the Experion HMI from the control room to field operations enables customers in industries such as oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power, renewable energy and metals to significantly reduce total cost of ownership.”

The touch panel PC can be used in conjunction with Honeywell solutions such as the Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS), PlantCruise by Experion, Experion LX and Experion HS; and with any third-party, Windows 10-based controllers and applications. It can also be deployed as a stand-alone thin client or Windows-based computer.

For more information, please visit: www.honeywellprocess.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=54882

Company gateway pages
for Honeywell Process Solutions:
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy