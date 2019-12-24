Tuesday 24/12/2019

Product Focus

NEW TO MAINTENANCE ENGINEERS BUT PROVEN BY PLUMBERS



Having proved their ability to save time and create a superior and clean pipe seal for plumbers and HVAC engineers, two LOCTITE® pipe sealing products from Henkel are now set to offer similar benefits to the plant maintenance market. They are LOCTITE 55 pipe sealing cord and LOCTITE 5075 insulating and sealing wrap.



LOCTITE 55 is an impregnated cord that seals threaded fittings and pipework quickly, cleanly and cheaply. There is no need for any special training to achieve an instant leak-proof joint for water, air and gas. The cord is simply wrapped around the thread in a criss-cross manner and the fittings are then assembled to the correct position.



Suitable for both metal and plastic pipes and fittings, LOCTITE 55 needs no cure time once applied. It creates an immediate, full pressure seal that can also be backed-off by up to 45 degrees for reliable, leak-free adjustment.



Traditional alternatives



By comparison, non-curing pipe compounds can squeeze out under pressure. They also have poor solvent resistance. The greatest disadvantage of solvent based sealing compounds is that they shrink during cure, as the solvent evaporates, compromising the efficiency of the seal.



A lot of experience with PTFE tape is also needed to ensure consistent results, particularly where a fitting requires tightening to a particular position e.g. when fitting elbows, valves or pressure gauges.



Although the ability of PTFE tape to act as a lubricant is an advantage in one respect, this action also prompts the fitting to loosen under dynamic loads causing loss of clamping force and leakage. Its tendency to shred also makes it unsuitable for use in hydraulic systems as this can clog apertures and lead to severe maintenance problems.



Hemp and paste is another commonly used sealant but it is messy and slow to assemble, requiring a degree of experience and technique to achieve a complete seal. Another disadvantage of this method is it cannot be used on fittings carrying potable water.



LOCTITE 55 overcomes all these issues. It’s the ideal toolbox product that is available in pack sizes up to 160m.



Complementing this sealing cord is LOCTITE 5075 insulating and sealing wrap. This non-sticky, multi-purpose wrap can withstand the extreme conditions that are common in industry. It does not contain an adhesive but when stretched and wrapped around a surface, such as a damaged pipe, it fuses to itself and instantly seals and protects the area against air and water leakage.



