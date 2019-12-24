Tuesday 24/12/2019

Product Focus Print this page OnRobot Launches Small But Mighty VGC10 Compact To Cater To Customer Demand



23 December 2019



The new gripper is ideal for small spaces but powerful and flexible enough for nearly any application



OnRobot, a global leader in robotic end-of-arm tooling, today announces the launch of the VGC10 compact electric vacuum gripper, that addresses customer demand for a small, powerful and highly configurable gripper for nearly any application. With no compressor or air supply needed—eliminating the cost, noise, space, and maintenance of producing compressed air—this compact electrical gripper is easy to implement and move.



Based on the design of the award-winning OnRobot VG10 electric vacuum gripper, the compact VGC10 is smaller and lighter, and therefore ideal for confined environments and smaller robot arms; yet offers the same impressive payload of 15 kg (35 lb). Fully integrated software through OnRobot’s new One System Solution platform makes it quick to deploy and redeploy on any major collaborative or light industrial robot arm for greater production flexibility.



The VGC10 also provides fast out-of-the-box deployment, including unlimited customisation, with easily changeable suction cup options and the ability to add or replace arms to fit highly specific application needs. With this configurability, the VGC10 can grip and move a wide array of small, multi-dimensional, and heavy objects even with a lighter payload robot arm.



“We heard from customers that they loved the features of the VC10 gripper but sometimes needed a more configurable, compact version, so we delivered,” said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “The VGC10 is another great example of OnRobot’s mission to be the one-stop-shop for innovative, collaborative end-of-arm tooling that lets manufacturers focus on their application rather than the complexities of the robot.”



Another key feature is the two independently controlled air channels that allow it to act as a dual gripper – with pick-up and release in the same action, further increasing efficiency and reducing cycle time. The gripper can be used with a single air channel for higher gripping performance.



VGC10 Features



· Compact, lightweight, and powerful

· Replaceable, customizable arms

· Configurable suction cups

· 15 kg payload, weight .814 kg (1.79 lb)

· 100mm x 100mm (under 4 ins) footprint

· 2 independent air channels for dual gripping

· Built-in electric vacuum

· No external air supply needed

· Integrated software

· IP54 rated for harsh conditions



