Tuesday 24/12/2019

Daily News Print this page Delta to Present Efficient, Reliable, and Green Fans for Refrigeration and HVAC at EuroShop 2020



24 December 2019



Delta, a global leader in switching power supplies and DC brushless fans, will be showcasing a complete range of fans for commercial refrigeration in the supermarket industry at EuroShop 2020 from 16-20 February 2020. The refrigeration solutions from Delta on display at booth G30 in Hall 15 at Messe Dusseldorf will range from small DC fans up to nine-inch EC models. These fans have been designed to offer outstanding efficiency, reliability, and safety for use with perishable goods in keeping with the Delta philosophy, Smarter. Greener. Together.



"Fans are critical pieces of equipment for supermarkets," said Gavin Hsu, Business Development Director, Fan and Thermal Management Business Group at Delta Electronics EMEA. "Stores rely on their refrigeration systems to do business. When they lose the ability to maintain the required temperatures, it can cost them lost inventory and sales revenues. Energy and maintenance costs for refrigeration also impact bottom lines during normal operation. There are also regulations and safety to consider. This is why makers of supermarket refrigeration systems are always looking to deliver better, more reliable, and more energy efficient solutions for their customers. So, we're really excited to go to Dusseldorf and show them how our fans can help in all of these areas."



Innovative fan technologies for commercial refrigeration



As a global leader in DC brushless fans and one of just a handful of top suppliers to the commercial refrigeration industry, Delta has been producing high-quality and innovative fans for decades. The portfolio includes everything from DC to EC fans in sizes ranging up to nine inches. Delta brushless DC motors are electronically commutated (EC) and feature an integrated AC to DC inverter driven with brushless DC motor¤ This design can reduce energy consumption by as much as 70% compared to conventional AC fans yet maintain the ability to operate from existing AC inputs—without sacrificing performance. All of Delta's EC models also comply with ATEX 2014 34-EU, an important requirement for systems installed in the EU and an additional layer of safety against explosion in the event of a refrigerant leak.



Delta also offers programmable fans, which can greatly enhance the efficiency of the entire cooling system. Instead of continuing to spin and consume power continuously, programmable fans can be configured to reduce output during periods of low system load. This results in energy savings and less noise on the supermarket sales floor. In addition, Delta fans offer ingress protection up to IP67 by using superior production methods to make them completely resistant to dust and moisture¤ The universal voltage models can be used for both 115 V and 230 V applications, giving OEMs additional flexibility. Delta fans also offer higher motor performance and controller and impeller efficiencies than conventional AC fans.



Below are highlights for just three of the many fans that will be on display at the Delta booth.



MR83AUPE-105S00



• EST motor



• ATEX 2014-34 EU



• Up to IP67



• Universal voltage



AFL2xAUHW-P0



• 7» & 8» EC fan



• ATEX 2014-34 EU



• Programmable speed



• Up to IP67



• Universal voltage



AFL12AUHW-00



• EC12038 fan



• ATEX 2014-34 EU



• Up to IP52



• Universal voltage



More information on Delta fans for commercial refrigeration systems is available at www.delta-fan.com/Product/EC-fridgeMotors-fans.htm. Delta is also encouraging EuroShop attendees to stop by booth G30 in Hall 15 and see its fan portfolio firsthand.



For more information, please contact:



Judy Wu

Delta EMEA

Zandsteen 15

2132 MZ Hoofddorp

The Netherlands

Tel: +31 (0)20 655 09 06 / 31(0) 611-581-859

Email: jwu@deltaww.com

Web: www.delta-emea.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy