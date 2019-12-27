Friday 27/12/2019

Daily News Print this page BPMA Signs Membership Swap with HHIC



27 December 2019



Building on the unprecedented success that the British Pump Manufacturer’s Association (BPMA) has enjoyed over recent months in securing new members, it has recently agreed a reciprocal membership agreement with the Heating & Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC).



The HHIC (www.hhic.org.uk/) which has its headquarters in Kenilworth, Warwickshire is the industry voice for the UK domestic heating and hot water industry. It operates 16 working groups collectively covering the full spectrum of technical and commercial influences affecting this important aspect of the energy industry. HHIC are a key part of the Energy & Utilities Alliance (EUA) a not-for-profit trade association that provides a leading industry voice to help shape the future policy direction within the energy sector (www.eua.org.uk/).



Having held discussions regarding the important issue of non-compliant circulator pumps entering the UK market and being sold via various on-line retailers, a matter of keen interest to both parties, it became apparent they enjoyed several shared synergies through their respective product profiles. Equipment such as heat pumps, heat interface units, expansion vessels and circulator pumps, both as standalone products and as integral parts of UK manufactured boilers are common to both memberships. It was therefore felt that further co-operation and engagement could be of mutual benefit going forwards and so the membership swap was agreed, with each organisation becoming an associate member of the other.



Stewart Clements, Director at the HHIC said of the arrangement, “Although we each have our quite specific roles to play and memberships to serve, it is clear that in certain areas there are commonalities of interest, and so I very much welcome this agreement, and look forward to developing some shared initiatives.”



Gary Wilde, Technical Services Officer at the BPMA added, “With our total number of members at a record high, and an ever-expanding suite of activities being presented, I am delighted to have entered into this special arrangement with the HHIC. There are a number of common interests between our two organisations, and I’ve no doubt we can each benefit from the others knowledge and expertise in those areas.”



For more information, please contact:



British Pump Manufacturers Association Ltd

National Metalforming Centre

47 Birmingham Road,

West Bromwich

West Midlands

B70 6PY

Tel: +44 (0)121 601 6691

Email: s.smith@bpma.org.uk

Web: www.bpma.org.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2019 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy