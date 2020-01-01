Wednesday 1/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Emerson has bought and completed Acquisition of General Electric´s Intelligent Platforms Business



31 December 2019



Acquisition increases Emerson's capabilities and grows Emerson's presence as complete automation solutions provider for process, hybrid and discrete end markets



Emerson announces it has completed the purchase of Intelligent Platforms, a division of General Electric. The addition of Intelligent Platforms programmable logic controller (PLC) technologies will enable Emerson, a global leader in automation for process and industrial customers, to expand its capabilities in machine control and discrete applications and will provide its customers broader control and management of their operations.

Intelligent Platforms, with its portfolio of cloud-connected controllers and devices for smart plants, will serve as a strong complement to Emerson's industry-leading Plantweb™ digital ecosystem. Through this expansion, Emerson is growing opportunities across process and discrete industries as well as hybrid markets such as metals and mining, life sciences, food and beverage, and packaging.



By interfacing Intelligent Platforms' PLC technology with Emerson's leading distributed control systems, customers will be able to connect »islands of automation» within the plant to further enhance operational performance, safety and reliability.



"Adding GE's Intelligent Platforms business makes Emerson an even stronger player in the automation space and expands our capabilities to serve the needs across process, hybrid and discrete markets," said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. "This is another important investment in our global portfolio of automation technologies, offering discrete and machine control capabilities that complement our process control expertise to provide better solutions to our customers."



Intelligent Platforms is based in Charlottesville, Va. with approximately 650 employees worldwide and 2017 sales of $210 million. The business has a 25-year track record as an industrial automation innovator for machine control, industrial computing, input/output (I/O) and networking devices, project and integration services and other hardware/software solutions.



"Intelligent Platforms brings a solid product portfolio to serve our target markets, along with a significant installed base," said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions. "We are extremely pleased to have this unique opportunity to add a recognized discrete control capability to our growing portfolio of products and software applications that help our customers operate more safely and efficiently."



Click here to view the original acquisition announcement and accompanying presentation or go to emerson.com/en-us/investors Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy