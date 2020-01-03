Friday 3/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Rotamec celebrates win at the 2019 AEMT Awards



2 January 2020



Rotamec, a leading electromechanical service provider to the engineering sector, has scooped the ‘Contribution to Skills & Training’ Award - sponsored by Musk Process Services - at the annual AEMT Awards. The award was presented during a Gala Presentation Ceremony in Coventry this November, after Rotamec was recognised by an independent judging panel at Loughborough University for its ‘grass roots’ training programme.



Working directly with local schools and education centres, Rotamec encourages engineers of the future via apprenticeships and work experience opportunities. A modular approach to training ensures apprentices gain a broad skill set and can focus on a specialism, which allows them to chase after personal goals within the engineering sector. Many apprentices stay on to become part of Rotamec’s engineering team.



The Association of Electrical & Mechanical Trades (AEMT) holds its annual awards to highlight achievement within the service and repair sector. Focusing on recognising professional excellence and celebrating capability – competition in each award category is fierce.



Simon Brooks, Managing Director at Rotamec, was delighted to receive the award: “We need young people to step in and fill the skills gap left by older generations. As a business, we devote time to engaging with young people face-to-face who are interested in engineering, providing opportunities for them to join us or branch out into other disciplines.



“It’s all about making engineering a viable option for young people, it helps to improve our business and the sector as a whole. We’re incredibly happy to see our efforts recognised by the AEMT. A special mention to Paul Korb, our SHEQ Manager, who oversees our training programme.”



Thomas Marks, Secretary of the AEMT, commented on the awards: “Congratulations to Rotamec for winning 2019’s AEMT Award for Contribution to Skills and Training. The quality of entries for the category were of a very high calibre again this year and Rotamec are well deserving of the title. The rigorous judging process, based on a points based system, ensures a completely unbiased verdict for the results of each category.”



Rotamec’s services encompass motors, pumps, gearboxes and power transmission components. An AEMT member since 2002, Rotamec offers a 24/7 service capability to its customers backed by highly responsive on-site teams. In-house machining capabilities are matched with strong supply networks and stockholdings – allowing end users to specify repair or replacement depending on requirement.



For more information, please contact:



Harriot Cullen

Rotamec Ltd

Units 3-5 Labourham Farm

Draycott Road

Cheddar

Somerset

BS27 3RP

Tel: 01527 585000

Email: Harriot.Cullen@rotamec.co.uk

