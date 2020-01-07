Tuesday 7/1/2020

6 January 2020



By Emma Dolby, Marketing Manager at Direct Air



Air compressors are an incredibly valuable tool in both industrial use and home DIY. There are many variations to choose from depending on the task at hand. They can power anything from pneumatic tools, scuba equipment, spray guns, snow machines and pump air into your tyres.



But how do we know which air compressor is right for us? Direct Air have created a guide on how to choose the right air compressor. Click here for more information.



The below graphic shows the working of a rotary vane compressor, but there are even more to choose from.



Single Phase and Dual Phase Compressors



These are the most common form of air compressor, they operate in the same fundamental way, dual phase simply has one more step to the process.



A single phase air compressor contains one chamber to compress the air a single time, a dual phase has two chambers for a second round of compression



A single phase compressor, also known as a piston air compressor, draws air into the cylinder through a single piston movement with the use of a vacuum system. The compression is measured in PSI (pounds per square inch) and is typically compressed at a rate of around 120 PSI. Once the air is compressed, it is sent to a seperate storage tank awaiting use.



A dual phase operates in exactly the same way but after initial compression, air is sent to a second tank for another round of compressions at a rate of around 175 PSI.



As they both work in a very similar fashion, both can be used for similar tasks. However, dual-phase are more robust and therefore may suit an industrial setting more than a single-phase.



Oil-Free and Oil-Lubricated Air Compressors



All air compressors require lubrication to be able to safely and efficiently draw in air. The machines can achieve this in one of two ways, oil or oil free.



An oil-free air compressor uses a non-stick coating, typically Teflon, to achieve lubrication. These machines are lightweight and require less maintenance. They also eradicate any risk of contamination from oil, making them an excellent tool for the medical and food industry. Click here to see the full range supplied by Direct Air.



Oil based air compressors are heavier due to added elements and require more maintenance to ensure sufficient oil levels. However, they do tend to have a longer life span as the oil-free non-stick coating will eventually wear down and require replacing.



Fixed and Variable Air Compressors



The main difference between these machines is the manner in which the motor gets its power. A variable speed compressor automatically adjusts the speed of the motor in accordance with the demand for air. This is achieved by converting AC power into DC power using diodes. The capacitor then cleans the AC and converts to DC using a transistor which acts as a switch. These switches control the frequency of the power which controls the speed of the motor.



This allows you to control the voltage and frequency in your motor and is more energy efficient as only the power you require is used. This saves you money on your energy bill and reduces your impact on the environment.



A fixed speed air compressor sends a constant flow of power to the motor which provides a reliable frequency to all your applications. They are cheaper in initial cost and easier to maintain.



For more information, please contact:



Emma Dolby

Direct Air & Pipework Ltd

Unit 38

Herald Way

Binley Industrial Estate

Coventry

CV3 2RQ

Tel: 0808 164 9395

Email: enquiries@directair.co.uk

