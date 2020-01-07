Tuesday 7/1/2020

LORIEN UNVEILS NEW SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM



7 January 2020



Lorien Engineering Solutions has unveiled a new-look senior management team following a series of promotions and a key appointment.



Lorien, which specialises in capital projects for food, brewing, drinks, life sciences, safety compliance and sustainability, enjoyed a successful 2019 with more than 15 new client wins.



Now the company has invested in the future by assembling a senior management team of six that will support the company’s directors and drive further growth.



Martin Lythgoe has joined the Burton-upon-Trent-based business as Head of Buildings and Civil Engineering.



With more than 28 years’ experience in the design and construction of buildings and civil engineering works, Martin has been responsible for the successful completion of multi-disciplinary projects across a variety of industry sectors. He acts as building design lead for projects and coordinates the building design team within Lorien’s UK centre operating in Europe and beyond.



Chris Bullock has been promoted to Head of Engineering. Chris has over 20 years’ experience in project delivery, specialising in packaging engineering and project management. He has led multi-disciplined projects for clients in the brewing, soft drinks and food sectors.



Having studied as a mechanical engineer, Chris has a wealth of knowledge in packaging line design and implementation, particularly in high speed packaging systems, container/pack handling, automation and warehousing.



Having joined Lorien in 2016 as Health and Safety Manager, Elliot Follows has been promoted to Head of Compliance, a newly created role in which he will lead in the fast-growing area of safety compliance, health and safety, welfare conformance and quality assurance.



He has more than 20 years’ experience in health, safety and welfare management. He will ensure that Lorien maintains the high levels of safety compliance which have led to key certifications including BS OHSAS 18001 and a string of health and safety awards from RoSPA.



The team is completed by the experienced trio of Matthew Hidderley, Steve Brown and Phil Colquhoun.



As Head of Sales and Marketing, Matthew drives business development activities and oversees key FMCG accounts throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. He has 20 years’ business development experience including sales, marketing, operations, event management and communications.



Head of Projects Phil Colquhoun is a chartered engineer who has worked with Lorien for more than 20 years. He has successfully managed many of Lorien’s large, multi-disciplined projects in this time.



Phil’s product and sector experience include bakery, dairy, pharmaceutical, snack foods, convenience foods, bakery products, and industrial products. Prior to Lorien, Phil ran a FMCG food manufacturing plant and led a military engineering team for the British Army’s Royal Engineers.



Head of Strategic Account Stephen Brown is responsible for the management of major multi-disciplined engineering projects in the food and beverage industry for a major snack foods client.



With more than 30 years of industrial experience, Stephen has worked for Lorien for over 20 years, and was previously the company’s Packaging Engineering Manager and Senior Projects Manager.



Bill Treddenick, Operations Director at Lorien Engineering Solutions, said: “Aiding the strategic growth and direction of the business, we are pleased to have made so many internal promotions to fulfil this strategy. We also welcome Martin Lythgoe who is joining a successful senior leadership team.



“Lorien has enjoyed an excellent year with many new clients across life sciences, food, beverage and advanced manufacturing. Many of these projects relate to health and safety compliance so it was only right that we recognised this growth with the creation of the Head of Compliance role.”



Lorien is a division of GP Strategies Corporation, a global engineering and technical services organisation headquartered in Maryland, USA.



