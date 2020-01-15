Wednesday 15/1/2020

7 January 2020



Finding solutions to complex problems requires considerable expertise, particularly where hazardous areas are concerned. Whether using sensor technology from industrial applications or highly flexible enclosures for explosion protection—only those with the requisite knowledge of the relevant subject area can offer the ideal customer solution. Pepperl+Fuchs's many years of experience in factory automation and process automation enable the company to adapt to customer requirements and bring the right products on the market.GR enclosure series with type of protection Ex e



Using Sensors from Factory Automation in Hazardous Areas



The rising level of automation in the process industry is increasing demand for solutions that use sensor technology—and hazardous areas are no exception. Pepperl+Fuchs is now offering its customers more and more customized solutions for Zones 1 and 21 that feature sensor technology from factory automation and can be used in a huge range of applications. From monitoring warehouses and rooms to use in areas focusing on personal and environmental protection, huge developments are being made in the automation of explosion protection. Sensors from Pepperl+Fuchs are housed in pressure-resistant enclosures, allowing processes to be further automated even under harsh conditions. For example, the latest pilot project involves using the R2000 photoelectric scanner in Zone 1 to safely fill up tankers with chemical substances.



RFID sensor in Ex d enclosure



Highly Flexible GRP Enclosure Series for Specific Application Requirements

The GR series of GRP enclosures caters perfectly to the needs of electrical installation in process plants. The products in this series are designed to offer maximum flexibility for a wide range of applications¤ Many small details make it easier to plan for specific customer demands. The sophisticated mounting grid makes the additional mounting base obsolete, while also enabling terminals and switching elements to be planned and installed quickly and easily. It also means that any DIN mounting rails can be mounted using self-tapping screws. An innovative spacer system allows components to be installed at different levels within the enclosure. Different enclosure sizes and depths ensure that the enclosure series with IP66 expanded silicone seal offers unlimited flexibility. The series of enclosures can be used in environments up to -60 °C in Zones 1/21 and Zones 2/22.



Automation is our world. A Perfect application solution is our goal.



A willingness to take entrepreneurial risks, a pioneering spirit, and a firm belief in their own inventive powers - these were the assets that Walter Pepperl and Ludwig Fuchs started out with when they opened their Mannheim radio repair shop in 1945. Their invention of the proximity switch a few years later proved their strength. It was also the starting point in a successful history defined by close customer relationships as well as innovative automation technologies and procedures. Then as now, our focus is directed squarely on the individual requirements of each customer. Whether as a pioneer in electrical explosion protection, or as a leading innovator of highly efficient sensors - the close communication with our customers is what allowed us to become the leader in automation technology. Our main objective is combining state-of-the-art technologies and comprehensive services to optimize our customers' processes and applications.



