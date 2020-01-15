Wednesday 15/1/2020

Product Focus Print this page Allied Motion´s new KinetiMax™ HPD series frameless rotor/stator sets are now available from Mclennan



7 January 2020



Recently launched by Allied Motion Inc. and available with full support from Mclennan, new KinetiMax™ HPD series outer rotor brushless motors deliver a high torque-to-weight ratio and excellent efficiency as a compact and frameless rotor/stator part-set. Available in six frame sizes, from 62 to 125 mm outer diameter - each with three standard stack lengths for optimal performance matching - the high power density motor offers a smooth, low cogging and continuously rated torque from 0.24 to 6.7 Nm with power output up to 1170 Watts.



The KinetiMax HPD series impresses as a frameless precision motor where its separate rotor/stator components and outer rotor design produces a high power density that reduces the overall drive size required in comparison to competitive models. In addition to power-to weight ratio benefits, its minimal overall length helps save installation space when built into customer machines. Overall motor length ranges from 22 mm for the single-stack 62 mm diameter motor to 66 mm for the largest 3-stack model.



Applications for the new range include robotic arms and joints where the HPD's generously dimensioned stator through hole can help accommodate larger bearings for increased payload capacity. Without the flexible couplings associated with standard shafted motors, there is the potential for increased stiffness and lower lost motion for directly driven transmissions.

With its high efficiency rating over a wide speed range of between 83 to 90%, the motor is particularly suited to motion tasks on battery powered equipment such as professional power tools or AGVs. The HPD series is also aimed at precision speed or position control for specialist rotary actuators, material handling machinery, industrial machines and medical equipment.



The HPD's large through aperture can also accommodate electrical cabling or other services such as slip ring assemblies or fluidpower lines - so can be easily integrated into pan/tilt or azimuth/elevation mechanisms, hydraulic and pneumatic power tools and many other multi-axis rotating electro-mechanical devices. And of course, the brushless HPD series will also help enable a very long machine working life and low maintenance.



Through the HPD series, the operating voltages range from 15 to 30 V DC with current up to 57 A for the largest model. Optional accessories include Hall commutation sensors for servo applications and stator mounted temperature sensors where peak performance monitoring is critical¤ Allied Motion also offer a specialist winding service for optimal performance matching. From its wide range of motion control product lines, Mclennan can supply all the requisite application components including DC drives and servo components such as incremental or absolute encoders along with servo drives and automation/motion controls.



Mclennan also supports Allied Motion's complete range of brushed and brushless motors and combines its own design and production capability with distribution partnerships with major motion control equipment suppliers where individual components or complete servo motor and/or stepper motor based integrated motion systems, including positioning mechanics and automation software, can be supplied and fully supported.



For more information, please contact:



Mclennan

Unit 1, The Royston Centre

Lynchford Road

Ash Vale

Surrey GU12 5PQ

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 1252 531444

Email: jon.bentley@mclennan.co.uk

Web: www.mclennan.co.uk Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy