Labels with protective laminate
7 January 2020
Phoenix Contact's marking material portfolio now includes labels with protective laminate against external influences. The laminate is adhered to the printing surface after the printed base label has been attached. This will protect the marking against external influences.
With the laminate already cut out, handling could not be easier. Thanks to the special adhesive, the self-adhesive labels can also be attached to rough and textured surfaces such as control cabinet panels. The Thermomark Roll 2.0 and Thermomark Rollmaster thermal transfer printers can be used to mark the labels quickly and cost-effectively.
