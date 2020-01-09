Thursday 9/1/2020

Daily News Print this page RS Components unveils major expansion of RS PRO hand-tool portfolio with ability to purchase individual devices



8 January 2020



More than 300 new lines added to vast selection of high-quality tools

for maintenance engineers



RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global multi-channel provider of industrial and electronic products and solutions, has announced a huge expansion of its RS PRO hand tools range, enabling maintenance engineers to purchase individual devices not previously available. The portfolio will see a significant increase with more than 300 new lines to complement the existing RS PRO toolkit offerings.



All of the products available in the contents of the RS PRO toolkits are now being made available for individual purchase, enabling technicians and maintenance engineers to quickly get access to spares and replacement parts as required. Not only will the introduction of the individual tools at the line level increase the lifespan of already purchased toolkits, but it will also provide customers with the flexibility to create their own bespoke toolkits to meet individual requirements.



Tools individually available in the RS PRO range include screwdrivers and screw extractors, pliers, hammers, punches, chisels, spanners and sockets, deburring and finishing tools, saws and planers, soldering and desoldering tools, and cable accessories, among many other devices. In addition, customers can acquire cost-effective tool replenishment with the availability of foam-inlay-based kits.



Shipping now from RS in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, with in-stock availability of virtually all of the best-selling devices in the portfolio, the RS PRO hand tools portfolio totals approximately 2,500 products, including complete toolkits, chests and tool inlays.



All RS PRO products are available at highly competitive pricing and come with the RS PRO Seal of Approval, following rigorous testing to meet demanding industry standards.



