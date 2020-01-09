Thursday 9/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Boost your technical know-how with HBM’s 2020 courses



8 January 2020



Test and measurement expert’s training courses now available for booking



HBM has launched its 2020 training calendar, providing a range of theoretical and technical courses, designed to help engineers and consultants get the most from their tools.



The first session, Measuring Without Electromagnetic Interference, takes place on 12th and 13th May. This two day is specifically for measurement engineers to learn more about the many potential interference effects of Electromagnetics, plus strategies for avoiding and shielding against them.



Users of the company’s catman software, can join Working with catman on 27th & 28th October. This course helps attendees to unleash the full functionality of catman; they will learn how to automate measurements, design and optimise results - and generate complex analyses.



For a thorough grounding in strain gauges, a two day course will run on 3rd and 4th November. The Basics of Strain Gauge Installation session involves hands-on training to provide delegates with all the know-how required to professionally install strain gauges. They will learn many skills including selection of the strain gauge best suited to their applications, correct installation and protecting the strain gauge against environmental agents.



A more advanced session - Measuring with Strain Gauges - Planning, Connecting and Analysing - follows straight after on 5th and 6th November. During this course, delegates will learn the expertise required for connecting strain gauges, such as compensation for temperatures effects.



Full details of each course and registration is available on HBM’s website:www..hbm.com/en/0224/seminars-trainings-events-tradeshows/



For more information, please contact:



Heather Wilkins

Bruel & Kjaer

Tel: 01223 389 800

Email: heather.wilkins@bksv.com

Web: www.bksv.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy