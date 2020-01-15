 
Wednesday 15/1/2020

NEW INK ADDED TO LINX RANGE TO MEET INCREASING CUSTOMER DEMANDS FOR RETORT APPLICATIONS

8 January 2020

Linx Printing Technologies has introduced an ink specially formulated to resist moisture, colour change and transference. It is ideal for consistent coding through pouch and can retort applications where the contents are cooked in the packaging after they are coded.

The new Linx Black retort ink 1077 has been specifically developed for the company’s market-leading Linx 8900 and 8800 Series continuous ink jet (CIJ) coders and is a dye based MEK ink. This specialist ink is specifically designed for use in typical sterilisation and wet retort process conditions. Its special formulation enables the printers to code through a thin layer of oily film or grease. In addition, it contains components that enhance its adhesion under moist and high-temperature conditions, delivering good adhesion and good transfer resistance, as well as excellent durability and legibility on a range of materials after processing.

Typical applications for Linx Black retort ink 1077 include a variety of food packs, such as ready meals, vegetables, beans, fruit, soup, rice, meat and fish products and pet foods. This includes any products that are coded before a cooking process.

The ink is suitable for use on many materials including metal cans, formed aluminium and plastic packaging such as polyester (PET) pouches.

