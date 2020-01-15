 
Wednesday 15/1/2020

New Fluke thermal imaging camera

8 January 2020

Fluke has announced the introduction of the new TiS20+ entry-level thermal imaging camera, the ideal troubleshooting tool for electricians, first line industrial maintenance and HVACR technicians. The new Fluke TiS20+ features IR-Fusion™ technology, which blends visible and infrared images to help to exactly pinpoint the location of a problem. More information about the TiS20+ can be found at www.fluke.co.uk

The Fluke TiS20+ handheld thermal camera puts the power of thermal imaging at the user’s fingertips. It is designed to make the job quicker and easier. In thermography, context matters. Fluke IR-Fusion makes the job easier by using a thermal image overlaid on a visual light image to give the full picture of where the issue is before it becomes a problem. By simply sliding a finger across the screen, the level of infrared is adjusted. Whether finding an uneven load on switchgear or inspecting a ventilation system, the Fluke TiS20+ helps detect issues quickly.

The Fluke TiS20+ Thermal Imaging Camera features a 3.5 inch touchscreen, offering 120 x 90 infrared resolution for use in a temperature range of -20°C to +150°C. It is designed to withstand a 2 metre drop and is water and dust resistant to IP54. It also has the longest ever battery life in a Fluke thermal camera. The TiS20+ can work without a break, with a battery life of over 5 hours of continuous use. Sleep mode saves the battery life in between inspection points: simply pressing the power button one time gets the camera back up and running.  

The TiS20+ is compatible with Fluke Connect™, which allows users to record and share thermal images in real time via their smartphones or tablets and automatically upload them to the cloud. Fluke Connect desktop software enables creation of professional reports in minutes while efficiently capturing full radiometric data to support the maintenance program.
Fluke Connect Asset Tagging can help eliminate hours at the computer organising captured thermal images. By scanning a QR code on each asset alongside the capture of thermal images, they are automatically sorted by asset. Thus time can be spent analysing images and creating reports instead of sorting files one at a time.

For more information, please contact:

Ken West
UK Regional Marketing Manager - Industrial Tools
Fluke UK Ltd
Tithe Barn Way
Swan Valley
Northampton
Northants
NN4 9BG
Tel:  0207 942 0700
Fax:  01603 256 606 
Email: industrial@uk.fluke.nl
Web:  www.fluke.co.uk
