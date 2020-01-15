Product Focus Print this page Resin Bonded filters for high viscosity applications



8 January 2020



Porvair Filtration Group is pleased to announce a new range of resin bonded filters for aggressive chemical applications.



Available in a broad range of micron sizes (1μm to 150μm), the Bonfil™ grooved cartridge filters are suitable for clarification and removal of gels and deformable agglomerates in applications such as organic chemicals, process water, coolants and adhesives.



The rigid phenolic resin structure ensures that our Bonfil™ filters can withstand high viscosities and temperatures without deformation or collapse of the pores. This prevents the off-loading of captured particles, as the differential pressure rises across the filter. The castellated outer surface increases the effective surface area, thereby lowering the differential pressure and increasing the dirt holding capacity of the filter.



General Manager, Mike Hughes, adds “We are delighted to add the Bonfil family of products to our ever growing range of cleanable and disposable cartridge filters. We have seen significant demand for this product from our partners, distributors and clients; we are now very happy to meet that demand with a high quality high performing range of phenolic resin products”



For more information, please contact:



Porvair Filtration Group

1 Concorde Close

Segensworth

Fareham

Hampshire

PO15 5RT

Tel: +44 (0)1489 864330

Fax: +44 (0)1489 864399

Email: info@porvairfiltration.com

Web: www.porvairfiltration.com