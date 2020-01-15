 
Wednesday 15/1/2020

Bookmark and Share
 
 
Product Focus
  PandCT RSS Product Focus feed
Print this page Print this page
Resin Bonded filters for high viscosity applications

8 January 2020

Porvair Filtration Group is pleased to announce a new range of resin bonded filters for aggressive chemical applications.

Available in a broad range of micron sizes (1μm to 150μm), the Bonfil™ grooved cartridge filters are suitable for clarification and removal of gels and deformable agglomerates in applications such as organic chemicals, process water, coolants and adhesives.

The rigid phenolic resin structure ensures that our Bonfil™ filters can withstand high viscosities and temperatures without deformation or collapse of the pores. This prevents the off-loading of captured particles, as the differential pressure rises across the filter.  The castellated outer surface increases the effective surface area, thereby lowering the differential pressure and increasing the dirt holding capacity of the filter.

General Manager, Mike Hughes, adds “We are delighted to add the Bonfil family of products to our ever growing range of cleanable and disposable cartridge filters. We have seen significant demand for this product from our partners, distributors and clients; we are now very happy to meet that demand with a high quality high performing range of phenolic resin products”

For more information, please contact:

Porvair Filtration Group
1 Concorde Close
Segensworth
Fareham
Hampshire
PO15 5RT
Tel:  +44 (0)1489 864330
Fax:  +44 (0)1489 864399
Email: info@porvairfiltration.com
Web:  www.porvairfiltration.com
PandCT.com are not responsible for the content of submitted or externally produced articles and images.
Click here to email PandCT about any errors or omissions contained within this article.
     
Send this page
To send this page to a colleague or friend,
fill in the email addresses below...
Your email address
Their email address:
Page to be sent: shownews.asp?ID=54929

Company gateway pages
for Porvair Filtration Group :
FREE Information on the products in this article
To request more information from this supplier,
fill in your email address below.
Your email address
 
     
Bookmark and Share
Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing
(c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd  |  Reg. no 3733110  |  Email Editor  |  Email Webmaster  |  Sitemap  |  Privacy Policy