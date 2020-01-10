Friday 10/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Ralf Tiemann appointed CEO of the entire Sanner Group



10 January 2020



On January 1, 2020, Sanner, international supplier of high-quality plastic packaging and components for pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare products, renewed its organizational structure: Ralf Tiemann was appointed CEO of the entire Sanner Group. He is supported by a three-member team consisting of the new CTO and Managing Director of Sanner GmbH, Dr. Johannis Willem van Vliet, the vacant position of CSO and the long-standing CFO Claudia Tonhäuser.



Sanner is set for further growth. Accordingly, the Bensheim-based company has decided to reallocate responsibilities within the organization. Ralf Tiemann, who has headed the subsidiary Sanner Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging Materials Co. Ltd. based in Kunshan, China since 2008, took over the newly created position of CEO of the entire Sanner Group on January 1, 2020. "Sanner is in an excellent international position to continue on its growth path," says Tiemann. "In addition to investments in the different locations, we will also successively expand our portfolio in the coming years. This includes intelligent solutions for greater therapeutic adherence as well as sustainable, biobased plastic packaging".



Dirk Mähr, member of the management board of Sanner GmbH since August 2015, left the company at the end of 2019. Therefore Sanner GmbH appointed Dr. Johannis Willem van Vliet to the management board last summer. As CTO, he is responsible for production, development and quality. Until the position of CSO is filled, van Vliet will also temporarily assume responsibility for sales, marketing, product management and personnel. As Vice President of Ottobock healthcare products GmbH, van Vliet most recently headed the development department for 2 medical products in Vienna. He holds a PhD in mechanical engineering and has many years of experience in research and development as well as production and automation. "This is ideally in line with Sanner's strategic orientation: we want to further strengthen the company in international competition with higher investments in development activities, Industry 4.0 and the expansion of the medtech portfolio," says van Vliet.



Claudia Tonhäuser will continue to be responsible for finance, controlling, purchasing and IT. The business informatics graduate has been with Sanner GmbH for many years and has held the position of CFO since 2010.



