MYTHBUSTING APPRENTICESHIPS: MAKE UK ANNOUNCES OPEN DAY AT BIRMINGHAM TECHNOLOGY HUB

10 January 2020

Fiona McGarry, Engagement Manager at Make UK, looks ahead to the organisation’s open day in Birmingham later this month, and addresses some of the myths and misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships are a great route for those looking for an alternative to university and prefer a different approach to learning. However, there are a number of misconceptions surrounding apprenticeships, which can often be a barrier to those considering them.

There are so many myths surrounding apprenticeships and fears that securing a well-regarded placement is difficult, when, in reality, the manufacturing and engineering sector is looking for bright, talented, enthusiastic people to join apprenticeship programmes right now.

We hope that our open day, on January 25th at the Make UK Technology Hub in Aston, will help showcase alternative routes and opportunities available through apprenticeships, to kick start new opportunities for young people as they start the new year.

During the open day you’ll gain advice and get the opportunity to discuss future career prospects with recruiting employers including; Ibstock, JLR, Severn Trent, Sulzer, AE Aerospace, Runflat International Ishida and more, talk to current apprentices about their experiences, tour the state-of-the-art facilities and hear from Make UK’s apprenticeship team about what apprentices are really all about, and get top tips on your application.

Below, we explore some of the myths around apprenticeships and the facts behind the fiction:

Apprentices don’t earn very much

The average pay for engineering apprentices is almost double the minimum rate (Source: BEIS Apprentice Pay Survey).

An apprenticeship might not lead to a full-time job

Three-quarters of manufacturers say all that their apprentices stay with the company after completion of their apprenticeship (Source: Make UK).

All of the donkey work is given to apprentices

72% of manufacturers are offering apprenticeships because they want to acquire specific skills for their business. (Source: Make UK).

Businesses are not taking apprentices on

Half of manufacturers offer apprenticeships to get more young people into the industry. (Source: Make UK).

Apprenticeships aren’t valued by employers

83% of manufacturers offer apprenticeships to make sure they have the skills they need for the future. (Source: Make UK).

The open day event starts from 10am-12.30pm; register for free at:
www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/make-uk-apprentice-open-day-tickets-82609331735
