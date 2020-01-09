Thursday 9/1/2020

Daily News Print this page Rockwell Automation to Acquire Avnet to Expand Cybersecurity Expertise



9 January 2020



Rockwell Automation has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire privately held Avnet Data Security, LTD, an Israeli-based cybersecurity provider with over 20 years of experience providing cybersecurity services. Avnet offers a full set of IT/OT cyber services and solutions ranging from assessments, penetration testing, network & security solutions, and training to converged IT/OT managed services.



“Avnet’s combination of service delivery, training, research, and managed services will enable us to service a much larger set of customers globally while also continuing to accelerate our portfolio development in this rapidly developing market,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, Senior Vice President, Control Products & Solutions at Rockwell Automation.



Cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing parts of Rockwell Automation’s services business. As the manufacturing industry has evolved and become more connected than ever before, legacy physical security strategies are no longer enough to protect production operations. To help our customers develop, maintain, and evolve proactive cybersecurity strategies, Rockwell Automation provides a comprehensive set of services and solutions. The extensive knowledge and experience of the Avnet team will support Rockwell Automation’s strategic objective to achieve double digit growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services by expanding our IT/OT cyber and network expertise globally.



“We are excited to join Rockwell Automation to further expand their already robust cyber offering,” said Igal Cohen, CEO of Avnet. “We are continuing to serve our existing clients while expanding our reach to service a much broader range of customers. Our passion and mission have always been to help as many organisations as possible secure their data from internal and external threats.”



The transaction is expected to close in early 2020 subject to customary approvals and conditions, and it is not expected to have a material impact on Rockwell Automation’s 2020 financial results.



For more information, please contact:



Rockwell Automation Ltd

Elena Popova – Marketing Communications UK and Ireland

Tel: +44 1908 627889

Email: EPopova@ra.rockwell.com

Web: www.rockwellautomation.com Product categories: Accelerometers | Actuators | Agitators | Analysers | Bearings | Compressors | Controllers | Conveyors | Drives | Enclosures | Flowmeters | Heat Exchangers | Motors | Pumps | Relays | Sensors | Transducers | Transmitters | Valves | Weighing (c) Copyright 1999-2020 Process and Control Today Ltd | Reg. no 3733110 | Email Editor | Email Webmaster | Sitemap | Privacy Policy