13 January 2020



Servelec Technologies, a leading provider of remote telemetry units, secure SCADA systems and business optimisation software, has announced the introduction of a new web-based Channel Partner Portal.



The new portal delivers a greater experience and improved functionality to the company’s Channel Partner network based around the globe.



Servelec Technologies’ Channel Partners can access and download a range of useful assets such as product images, logos and marketing materials, case studies, as well as technical documents and specifications. The Knowledge Base and News provide articles on latest updates, advice and industry insights.



The Portal also issues updates on any support tickets and Channel Partners can click straight through to check on their progress.



Improved functionality enables Servelec Technologies’ Channel Partners to personalise their profile by selecting which products, markets and notifications are important to them.



“The new Portal allows our Channel Partners to access support, knowledge-base and sales assets wherever they are in the world,” said Phillipe Aretz, Channel Sales Director at Servelec Technologies. “We are committed to supporting all our Channel Partners with easily available product assets and the new Portal ensures that they are all collated in one place.” Mr Aretz added: “There has never been a better time to become a Servelec Technologies Channel Partner. We are encouraging any company interested in growing their business in remote telemetry units, loggers, secure SCADA systems and data analytics software to get in touch.”



Servelec Technologies operates around the globe with regional presence in Australasia, Middle East, Europe, Malaysia and Americas. The UK head office is based in Sheffield.



The company plans to introduce additional features onto the Channel Partner Portal including a new Returns Portal. This new user interface will feature a single sign on integration and will support all RTU products.



Cobranded Content is also part of the plans for extended functionality. This will provide Channel Partners with the ability to 'cobrand' marketing and sales material, download HTML email templates and download SM assets.



Servelec Technologies is a market-leading provider of remote telemetry units (RTU), sensors & loggers, secure SCADA systems and business optimisation software that provides complete end-to-end automation and optimisation solutions to clients around the world.



James Brook, Marketing Manager at Servelec Technologies, added: “We are committed to supporting all our Channel Partners through ongoing investment in innovative technologies and products that will enhance and grow their local market presence.”



Servelec Technologies offers market leading solutions across the water, energy, transport and infrastructure sectors, which is being driven by favourable regulatory, environmental, and efficiency needs.



Existing Servelec Technologies Channel Partners can register for the new portal by clicking here.



